Indiana vs Western Kentucky: How to Watch the Hoosiers in Week 3

The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in their final non-conference tune-up on Saturday. They renew a series that has been closer than anyone would expect since 2008.

How to Watch Indiana vs Western Kentucky

Who: No. 4 Indiana (2-0) vs. Western Kentucky (0-2)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Peacock/NBCSN (Dan Hicks, Yogi Roth, Caroline Pineda)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer and Buck Suhr)

Series history: Indiana leads 5-0 (Last Meeting: IU Won 33-30 in OT in 2022)

Last Time Out

Indiana: The Hoosiers moved to 2-0 with a 55-0 thumping of the Howard Bison. Quarterback Josh Hoover threw four touchdowns on six completions while both Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe went over 100 yards rushing. The defense made 12 tackles for loss, including five sacks.



Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers have stumbled out of the gate at 0-2 after a 70-20 loss at Georgia last weekend.

The Hoosiers and Hilltoppers meet for the sixth time in series history on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers hold a 5-0 series lead, but the games have been closer than many would think. It did not matter who the coach was at IU, WKU always gave them a battle and was especially difficult to stop on offense.



This is not a vintage Western Kentucky team as they enter the matchup 0-2 with blowout losses to Nevada and Georgia.

"(They) got off to a rough start against Nevada, then had to go down to Georgia. Quarterback returns. The wide receivers early in the game against Georgia did a nice job of separating," Cignetti said on Monday. "But they've struggled obviously in their first two games. The goal is to continue to make 'em struggle defensively. Have given up some points. 280 yards rushing a game."

The Hoosiers offense should, once again, be able to do what they want to do against Western Kentucky and the running game could crack the 300-yard mark for the first time this season.



Lighting up the scoreboard and punishing the opponent on defense may look great in the box score, Indiana is still concerned about cleaning up themselves before Big Ten play starts next week.

"It's always about preparation for the opponent. It's still this week more about us and tightening some things up, and in some ways we're still learning about what we can do best before we go to Big Ten play." Cignetti said.