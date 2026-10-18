Instant Observations From Indiana Football's Loss to Ohio State

Saturday’s clash between No. 5 Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) was the most anticipated game in Memorial Stadium history.

To say it lived up to the hype would be an understatement – although the result was hardly what the Indiana faithful were hoping for. The Buckeyes took down the home squad 19-15 to end the Hoosiers’ 22-game win streak. Here are four instant observations.

Key takeaways from Indiana's heartbreaking loss to Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. (53) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hoover’s inaccuracy cost the Hoosiers

The full list is too long to go down, but it looks something like this: Josh Hoover sails one over the middle. Hoover misses high. Hoover overthrows an open receiver. The Hoosiers’ gunslinger didn’t meet the moment on Saturday. Plain and simple.

If anything, Hoover was very lucky to keep his interception-free stat line intact for the 2026 campaign. He should have been picked off on multiple throws. Regardless, though, Indiana had multiple drives stall due to Hoover’s inaccuracy. And his processing was hardly spot on, either.

The Hoosiers defense carried its weight

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) intercepts a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State registered a season-low 313 total yards. It committed two turnovers. It scored a season-worst 19 points. The Hoosiers “held” Jeremiah Smith to just four receptions for 68 yards and one score.

Sayin is PICKED ‼️@IndianaFootball takes over in the red zone pic.twitter.com/s97RmNJoS6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

How about negative plays? Indiana registered six tackles for loss – including four sacks. What about against the run? The Buckeyes managed just 2.1 yards per tote. The Hoosiers defense wasn’t perfect. But considering the matchup, Bryant Haines and his troops did just about everything one could ask of them.

Indiana beat itself

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four penalties – two of which were very costly (what was Isaiah Jones thinking on that late hit?). Two missed field goals. Two turnovers. Saturday afternoon was an uncharacteristic performance for a Curt Cignetti-coached club.

But that’s what elite opponents do. They speed you up, fluster you, force you to make big plays. That makes it harder to stay disciplined at all times. And it puts extra pressure on the biggest moments (like kicker Nico Radicic’s field goals). In the past, though, Cignetti’s squads have risen to the occasion. Indiana did not in Week 7.

Charlie Becker is unreal

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) makes the catch during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9 catches for 165 yards. High pointing contested catches in double coverage, beating defensive backs with speed, winning with strong hands on quick-hitters – take your pick, Charlie Becker did it all on Saturday.

CHARLIE BECKER MAKING HUGE PLAYS FOR @INDIANAFOOTBALL LATE IN THE GAME pic.twitter.com/X4LNxFs7Nh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

All year long, Hoover has tossed the ball in Becker’s direction and hoped for the best. But that isn’t a recipe for success against the best defense in college football – or so you would think. Becker made elite plays time and again, though. He single-handedly gave the Hoosiers offense a shot to climb out of that 12-point fourth-quarter hole.