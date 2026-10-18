Instant Observations From Indiana Football's Loss to Ohio State
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Saturday’s clash between No. 5 Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) was the most anticipated game in Memorial Stadium history.
To say it lived up to the hype would be an understatement – although the result was hardly what the Indiana faithful were hoping for. The Buckeyes took down the home squad 19-15 to end the Hoosiers’ 22-game win streak. Here are four instant observations.
Key takeaways from Indiana's heartbreaking loss to Ohio State
Josh Hoover’s inaccuracy cost the Hoosiers
The full list is too long to go down, but it looks something like this: Josh Hoover sails one over the middle. Hoover misses high. Hoover overthrows an open receiver. The Hoosiers’ gunslinger didn’t meet the moment on Saturday. Plain and simple.
If anything, Hoover was very lucky to keep his interception-free stat line intact for the 2026 campaign. He should have been picked off on multiple throws. Regardless, though, Indiana had multiple drives stall due to Hoover’s inaccuracy. And his processing was hardly spot on, either.
The Hoosiers defense carried its weight
Ohio State registered a season-low 313 total yards. It committed two turnovers. It scored a season-worst 19 points. The Hoosiers “held” Jeremiah Smith to just four receptions for 68 yards and one score.
How about negative plays? Indiana registered six tackles for loss – including four sacks. What about against the run? The Buckeyes managed just 2.1 yards per tote. The Hoosiers defense wasn’t perfect. But considering the matchup, Bryant Haines and his troops did just about everything one could ask of them.
Indiana beat itself
Four penalties – two of which were very costly (what was Isaiah Jones thinking on that late hit?). Two missed field goals. Two turnovers. Saturday afternoon was an uncharacteristic performance for a Curt Cignetti-coached club.
But that’s what elite opponents do. They speed you up, fluster you, force you to make big plays. That makes it harder to stay disciplined at all times. And it puts extra pressure on the biggest moments (like kicker Nico Radicic’s field goals). In the past, though, Cignetti’s squads have risen to the occasion. Indiana did not in Week 7.
Charlie Becker is unreal
9 catches for 165 yards. High pointing contested catches in double coverage, beating defensive backs with speed, winning with strong hands on quick-hitters – take your pick, Charlie Becker did it all on Saturday.
All year long, Hoover has tossed the ball in Becker’s direction and hoped for the best. But that isn’t a recipe for success against the best defense in college football – or so you would think. Becker made elite plays time and again, though. He single-handedly gave the Hoosiers offense a shot to climb out of that 12-point fourth-quarter hole.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf