It's been a while since Josh Hoover looked as comfortable as he did Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.



It's been a while since he's felt that comfortable, too.

After spending much of the past month battling an injury and dealing with the uncertainty surrounding Indiana's quarterback situation, Hoover returned to the starting lineup and completed 17 of 21 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Hoosiers' 41-14 win over Purdue.



"I think this week I felt like myself again, so I'm ready to go moving forward," Hoover said postgame.



For an Indiana team that will play for a Big Ten championship and an automatic College Football Playoff berth next Saturday, there might not have been a more encouraging development.

Josh Hoover's health has come a long way

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti provided some perspective Saturday night on just how limited Hoover was in the weeks following the injury he suffered against Ohio State.



"I thought he played really well and a lot closer to 100%," Cignetti said after the win over Purdue. "You know, in that 95 [percent] to 100 [percent] area. Played a couple games that were maybe in that 55 [percent] area against Michigan and then maybe 60 [percent] against Minnesota."

That helps explain some of Indiana's offensive struggles during that stretch, particularly in the second half against Michigan, when Hoover didn't complete a pass.



Against Purdue, Hoover looked considerably more comfortable. After a slow start offensively, Indiana got him into a rhythm with some quick throws before connecting on explosive plays downfield with Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.

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There was something to be said for Hoover's mentality entering Saturday's game, too.



"My message to the team before we played was, 'Let's go cut this thing loose,'" Hoover said. "'Let's not try to go play perfect. Let's just go be ourselves.'"

For Hoover, that's been easier said than done over the past several weeks. Hoover's teammates have seen firsthand what it's taken for him to get back to this point.



"Josh has dealt with a crazy amount of adversity," Becker said postgame. "I mean, this whole year. I'm just really proud of the way he fought."

What a healthy Josh Hoover means for Indiana

For much of the past month, the biggest question surrounding Indiana has been whether its offense is good enough to complement a championship-caliber defense.



It's a question the Hoosiers have largely had to try to answer without a healthy version of their starting quarterback.

Of course, putting up those numbers against Purdue is one thing. Doing so against UCLA with a conference championship on the line is another. Hoover's health alone won't necessarily remedy all of Indiana's offensive inconsistencies.



But with the talent Indiana has at wide receiver and a veteran quarterback who appears to have regained both his health and his rhythm, there's reason to feel better about the Hoosiers' offensive ceiling than there was a week ago.



After weeks of uncertainty at quarterback, Indiana appears to be getting the best version of Hoover when it needs him most.