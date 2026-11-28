Indiana football is turning back to its original starting quarterback for the regular-season finale.



The Hoosiers are expected to start Josh Hoover at quarterback against Purdue on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. It'll mark Hoover's first start since Indiana's overtime win over Minnesota on Oct. 31.

The decision comes after Indiana coach Curt Cignetti reopened the quarterback competition following last weekend's overtime loss at Washington.



"Both quarterbacks will take reps with the ones," Cignetti said Monday. "We'll evaluate it as the week goes on."

Grant Wilson started each of Indiana's last two games after replacing Hoover at halftime against Minnesota. The seventh-year senior threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a win over USC but couldn't replicate that success against Washington.



Wilson completed just three passes after the first quarter against the Huskies before Cignetti turned to Hoover in the third quarter.

Hoover completed 7-of-13 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in relief, connecting with Nick Marsh for a 35-yard score.



"I thought he came in and gave us a spark," Cignetti said. "But still some MOs there at the end, plays we've got to make."

What returning to Josh Hoover means for Indiana's offense

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The biggest question surrounding Hoover over the last month hasn't necessarily been his ability but rather his health.



Hoover hasn't looked quite like himself since suffering an injury against Ohio State in October. The zip on his passes hasn't always been there, and Indiana's offense struggled to consistently push the ball downfield before Wilson took over.

Cignetti indicated Monday that Hoover's health has improved, pointing to his ball velocity and ability to throw downfield.



If Indiana is getting something close to the version of Hoover it had through the first half of the season, that's significant.

Despite his recent struggles, the former TCU starter has thrown for 1,981 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.



Saturday also presents a favorable matchup for Hoover to get back into a rhythm. Purdue is allowing 5.5 yards per carry this season, and an effective Indiana rushing attack could alleviate some of the pressure on its quarterback.

But Indiana needs more than just a quarterback capable of managing a game against a three-win Purdue team.



Should the Hoosiers miraculously find their way back to the Big Ten Championship Game or into the College Football Playoff, they'll need more consistency and explosiveness from their passing attack than they've gotten over the last two months.

A healthy Hoover has shown he's capable of providing both.



Indiana's postseason fate is no longer in its own hands, but getting its starting quarterback closer to full strength would be a significant development regardless of what happens elsewhere Saturday.