Is Indiana the Team to Beat in Early 2025 Big Ten Power Rankings?

Indiana may have just won the national championship on Monday night – which was the Big Ten’s third straight title – but it’s never too early to look ahead. Here’s a way-too-early Big Ten top five for the 2026 season:

Big Ten Football: Early Top 5

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No. 5 Michigan

Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham took over in Michigan and immediately got to business, locking in the talents of quarterback Bryce Underwood, who accounted for 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions in his freshman season.

Naturally, with the arrival of a new coaching staff, the Wolverines did lose a handful of notable players to the transfer portal (running back Justice Haynes, defensive backs TJ Metcalf and Jayden Sanders and more).

But they also were quite successful themselves in the portal, headlined by Whittingham bringing along a trio of Utah stars in edge John Henry Daley, defensive back Smith Snowden, defensive lineman Jonah Leaea and tight end JJ Buchanan.

It’ll be a new era in Ann Arbor, so there’ll likely be some early growing pains, but between the overall talent on the roster and previous track record of Whittingham, the Wolverines should be in solid shape – although their ceiling remains determined by the growth of Underwood.

No. 4 USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we saw this year with Fernando Mendoza leading Indiana to a national championship, elite quarterback play wins titles. At USC, with the return of Jayden Maiava, the Trojans have one of the best, and most proven, gunslingers in the country.

Maiava led the Big Ten with 3711 passing yards while registering 24 touchdowns to just ten interceptions. Head coach Lincoln Riley is an offensive mastermind who excels with a talented quarterback – especially one with the particular skill set that Maiava possesses.

Then again, a quarterback can only carry a team so far. Defense is half of the battle – and the Trojans were lacking severely in that category a year ago.

Fortunately, USC bolstered the defensive line through the portal and added some firepower in the secondary (Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams is the No. 2-rated cornerback in the portal, per 247 Sports) – but that probably isn’t enough. The Trojans will need to land some more players or wind up reliving their 2025 season.

No. 3 Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon lost a handful of quality pieces to the portal – not to mention both of its coordinators, which certainly played a role in the transfer departures.

But Dan Lanning also happened to lure Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei back to Eugene, giving the Ducks perhaps the nation’s best one-two pass-rush punch.

Then, Oregon hit the portal to land Minnesota’s Koi Perich, the No. 1 safety available and No. 12 player overall, along with a few other pieces that add depth.

And, of course, there’s the biggie: Dante Moore is back. He threw for 3565 passing yards (completed 71.8 percent of his passes), tossed 30 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. The Ducks remain firmly at the top of the league.

No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, we get it: Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith each return, and both have another year of experience under their belts. But, as previously mentioned, that’s only 50 percent of the game.

And although Ohio State’s defense bared absolutely no resemblance whatsoever to the porous USC unit this past season, the Buckeyes do also have a defensive problem – albeit a different one. Ohio State returns just about none of its defensive starters from the 2025 season, which normally spells trouble.

But after we saw a mostly-inexperienced Ohio State defense wind up being the stingiest unit in the country in 2025, there’s no reason to believe the same won’t occur in 2026. Pair that with the usual success in the portal (No. 4 haul thus far), and the Buckeyes are once again in the premier tier of the conference.

No. 1 Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How is the No. 1 staying next to Indiana’s name? It’s a logical question. Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman-Trophy winner and driving force in the Hoosiers’ title run, is off to the NFL. Wide out Elijah Sarratt is gone, as is star linebacker Aiden Fisher.

But the Hoosiers bring back their entire offensive line aside from center Pat Coogan, should return the majority of their secondary and have the No. 7 transfer-portal class in the country.

TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who is the No. 11-rated quarterback in the portal and has appeared in 36 collegiate games, is set to take over the reins from Mendoza. And, mind you, Hoover is more experienced and more proven than Mendoza was when he arrived in Bloomington.

Now, to clarify, the Hoosiers caught lightning in a bottle with Mendoza. But, they also did with Sarratt and Fisher. So, clearly, it’s not just good fortune, but it’s also the eye of Curt Cignetti and his staff.

Toss in Indiana holding onto both of its coordinators in Mike Shanahan (offensive) and Bryant Haines (defensive), and it appears the Big Ten is poised to run through Bloomington for quite some time.