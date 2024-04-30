James Madison Defensive Line Transfer Tyrique Tucker Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana reinforced its defensive line on Tuesday by landing James Madison transfer Tyrique Tucker.
Tucker is a 6-foot, 295-pound defensive lineman with three years of remaining eligibility. He represents Indiana's 24th incoming transfer, and he's the 11th to follow new head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Bloomington.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he played in all 13 games for the 11-2 Dukes and started five games, two at defensive tackle and three at nose guard. He finished the year with 29 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Tucker received a 64.3 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF), which ranked No. 21 among James Madison defenders in 2023. His run defense grade of 57.7 ranked 28th on the team, his 69.0 tackling grade ranked seventh, and his 64.8 pass rush grade ranked 14th among Dukes.
Tucker was part of a James Madison defense that led the nation in run defense at 61.5 yards allowed per game and tackles for loss with 114. That group was led by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who now holds the same position at Indiana. Cignetti also hired James Madison defensive line coach Pat Kuntz to be the defensive tackles coach at Indiana in 2024.
He originally committed to James Madison in the class of 2022 out of Life Christian Academy in Virginia, where he received an All-Metro honorable mention as a senior by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Indiana lost defensive linemen Philip Blidi, Nick James, LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas Jr. to the transfer portal following the 2023 season. Cignetti brought defensive line transfers James Carpenter and Mikail Kamara with him from James Madison, and Indiana returners contributors from last season like Marcus Burris Jr., Lanell Carr Jr., Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Robby Harrison, among others.