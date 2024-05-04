James Madison Running Back Solomon Vanhorse Transfers to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Running back Solomon Vanhorse joins the group of James Madison transfers following coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana.
Vanhorse announced his commitment on Saturday evening, the same day as former James Madison cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, a 2023 freshman All-American.
Vanhorse is a 5-foot-8, 183-pound running back with one year of remaining eligibility. He played in just four total games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to injuries.
In 2021, Vanhorse ran the ball 42 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, good for 2.8 yards per carry. He was also heavily used in the pass game, hauling in 33 receptions for 338 yards and five touchdowns. He was named a third team All-CAA kick returner after totaling 469 yards on 17 kick returns.
Vanhorse played in seven games in 2020, and he carried the ball six times for 100 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 26 yards.
Vanhorse had the most carries of his career during the 2019 season, when he rushed 88 times for 382 yards and five touchdowns, good for 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Indiana completely overhauled its running back room this offseason, as zero scholarship running backs from the 2023 team remain on the roster. Cignetti has added three James Madison transfers – Vanhorse, Kaelon Black and Ty Son Lawton – as well as Justice Ellison (Wake Forest) and Elijah Green (North Carolina).
Vanhorse has the versatility to help Indiana's offense in both the run and pass games, and he could be a candidate to return kickoffs for the Hoosiers.