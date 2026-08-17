Joe Brunner Fitting Right In on the Indiana Offensive Line

The Indiana Hoosiers' national championship team was built on the bedrock of a dominant offensive line. IU lost a couple of pieces off that unit, but has reloaded most notably with former Wisconsin BadgerJoe Brunner.



The Hoosiers wrapped up their fifth fall practice on Tuesday morning, and Brunner looks as if he has been in Bloomington for five years. The culture, which has a lot of Wisconsin flavor on the offensive line, has allowed Brunner to feel right at home.

Joe Brunner Bringing Experience to Indiana's Offensive Line

"I give credit to the guys in this program," Brunner said. "When I came here in January, and the way that they welcomed me, it seemed like I had been here before. It's made it easy to grow as a person and as a player. Then you take on that leadership role with the younger guys and lead with older guys like Drew (Evans), Bray (Lynch), and Carter (Smith) within that offensive line room."

Brunner's Position Change is Not a Challenge

The biggest news out of Indiana's camp during Big Ten Media Days at the end of July was that Brunner would be kicking out to right tackle from guard. That move has not been a challenge to him, so far.

"Going out to tackle, it's new. You're facing a different type of player, a speed, not as much strength, not as big, but it's also fun." Brunner said.



"It's a part of the experience of learning a new position and just learning how good of a football player you are yourself. I have the confidence in myself to play tackle, and learning from Coach Bostad every day."

Brunner can lean on left tackle Carter Smith, who was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025, for advice, but he has the frame and work ethic to make the transition seamlessly. He was recruited out of high school as a right tackle and did play a little bit of tackle at Wisconsin, but most of his experience in college is at guard.

The Wisconsin Pipeline Has Been Good to Indiana

When talking about things being brought to Indiana football from Wisconsin, it usually meant a six-pack of spotted cow, some brats and cheese. Now it means elite offensive line players and Bob Bostad.

The lone holdover from Tom Allen's staff, Bob Bostad, has been the architect of the Big Ten's best offensive line. Bostad has brought in former Badger pupils Drew Evans and Trey Wedig before bringing in Brunner.



Don't forget that Riley Nowakowski and current safety Preston Zachman are also former Badgers. The common thread for the linemen, though, is what Bostad can do for their careers.

"(Wedig) said it's the best thing that happened to me for my game," Brunner answered when asked if he talked to former Badger Trey Wedig. "Hearing that from him, and then talking to Drew and seeing how he's done, it's been extremely helpful."

Other Fall Camp Notes

- Quarterback Tyler Cherry has been taking second-team reps after being with the third team the first three practices.



- Defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, who were granted a fifth season, are practicing with the team, and Coach Cignetti expects them to be ready for 11-on-11 drills in the next week or so.