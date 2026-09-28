The Big Ten slate kicked off in Week 4 with a handful of key matchups – including two ranked-on-ranked battles. A few clubs got their first real test of the year, while others were able to build on – or bounce back – from their early season performances. Here is the Big Ten top five entering Week 5:

Big Ten football Week 5 top five

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5 USC

New year, same story. The Trojans were finally challenged with a formidable foe this Saturday – Oregon at home – and all the defensive worries came to fruition.

The offense may have ripped off 446 total yards of offense, but the defense gave up even more (504). The Trojans rarely generated pressure (zero sacks on the night), which allowed Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola to have his way through the air while the Ducks also found some success on the ground (4.2 yards per carry).

Offensively, though, despite the yardage, USC was far from perfect on that end. Maiava was just 23-of-42 and threw a pick, and the rushing attack only scampered for 3.6 yards per carry.

The Trojans still have trips to Penn State and Indiana on the docket, not to mention Ohio State at home. A College Football Playoff berth now seems to be more of a pipe dream than a realistic goal.

No. 4 Iowa

Michigan: 429 yards of offense. Iowa: 285 yards of offense. The Wolverines only had one turnover. So how did the Hawkeyes steal one at the Big House? Well, the defense bent, but rarely broke. And it didn’t hurt that running back Braeden Jackson returned a kickoff for six.

On offense, though, the Iowa rushing attack was absolutely stifled (2.4 yards per rush). That left it all in the hands of Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown, who wound up throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to Reece Vander Zee in the fourth quarter – none more noteworthy than the game-winning score as time expired.

VANDER ZEE WINS IT FOR IOWA 🚨



Reece Vander Zee hauls in the game-winning TD on the final play as @HawkeyeFootball tops No. 18 Michigan, 20-19 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/46pzrjMPKQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2026

Iowa simply did what Kirk Ferentz-led teams do. Michigan continued to shoot itself in the foot, and the Hawkeyes took advantage each and every time. Iowa limits its miscues and makes opponents pay for theirs.

And if they’re going to have even semi-consistent play under center (as they did Saturday), then the Hawkeyes have CFP upside. (Also worth noting, their lone ranked opponent left on the schedule is Ohio State at home in Week 5.)

No. 3 Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Dante Moore’s exit from Saturday’s contest, Raiola, the ultra-gifted Nebraska transfer, was thrust into the limelight for the Ducks. To say he met the moment would be an understatement. Raiola went 19-of-25 for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He commanded the offense and made the throws he needed to make (not to mention a few really tough ones). Hopefully Moore has a speedy recovery (he suffered a scary head injury and is expected to enter concussion protocol), but Oregon is in safe hands with Raiola in the meantime.

On defense, yielding 446 yards is never a “win”, but, for what it’s worth, it is the best anyone has done against the Trojans thus far in 2026. And, more importantly, Oregon held USC to just 27 points. That is a legit win against the Trojans’ uber-efficient offense which many consider the best in the nation.

No. 2 Ohio State

It’s tough to be critical of a 42-19 win over a solid Big Ten program. But Ohio State needs to be better. Illinois, which was on the wrong side of the Buckeyes in Week 4, has a solid offense, but allowing 6.0 yards per carry isn’t cutting it.

And, considering Ohio State didn’t do much to take away the Illini passing attack (263 yards and a score for Illinois QB Katin Houser), there weren’t many positives to take away from the defense.

Zero forced turnovers and 462 total yards allowed isn’t a championship-caliber defense. But between defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Ohio State’s once-again elite personnel, there’s no reason to believe the Buckeyes won’t figure it out on that end.

Offensively, Julian Sayin was superb. He threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, but it was his legs (seven carries for 29 yards and a score) that were most impressive. The best player in the country – Jeremiah Smith – also had a career day with 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

OH MY JEREMIAH SMITH 😱



WHAT A TOE-TAP TOUCHDOWN FOR THE @OhioStateFB WR! pic.twitter.com/0T1lqANNEo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

If the Buckeyes can get their running backs going, they’ll have the nation’s top offense. And if the defense reaches its ceiling, Ohio State will be the most balanced team in the country – and by a fairly wide margin. But that’s too many ifs to put the Buckeyes atop even their own conference.

No. 1 Indiana

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes (3) during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers also opened their Big Ten slate with a home win that was far from perfect. First, though: Northwestern is good. Quarterback Aidan Chiles has improved by leaps and bounds since his Michigan State days, and the Wildcats defense is rock-solid.

Still, Indiana needs to be better. On offense, it was the rushing attack that stole the show. Lee Beebe Jr., who carried the brunt of the load after Turbo Richard exited with an injury, ran for 203 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Explosive plays pushed the Hoosiers’ rushing efficiency to a stellar number (6.8 per carry), but there were far too many occasions the offensive line failed to get a push – especially in goal-to-go situations.

Josh Hoover was sound in his Big Ten debut (19-of-29 for 201 yards and one touchdown), but he needs to polish some of his game before the October gauntlet.

Defensively, the Hoosiers weren’t short on negative plays. They registered four sacks and seven total tackles for loss. The Wildcats rushing attack went for just 1.2 yards per tote.

Chiles, meanwhile, just found ways to make high-level plays. Indiana forced him to throw on his back foot, on the run or into nearly painted-shut windows – and he did just that.

Great offense beats great defense. Aside from the inability to force any turnovers, one couldn’t have asked for much more out of the Hoosiers defense in Week 4 despite allowing 23 points.