Kent State Transfer CJ West Commits to Indiana Over Michigan, LSU, Others
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana bulked up its defensive line on Wednesday by landing Kent State transfer CJ West.
West is a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle with one year of remaining eligibility. He’s ranked No. 297 among all transfers and No. 31 among defensive linemen in the portal, per 247Sports.
While in the transfer portal, West reported offers from Michigan, Cal, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Rutgers and LSU.
As a senior in 2023, West played all 12 games for a 1-11 Kent State team. He totaled 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.
West led all Kent State defenders in 2023 in Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) defensive grade (85.9), run defense grade (84.5) and pass rush grade (79.9). His coverage grade of 70.1 ranked second on the team, and his 46.1 tackling grade ranked 26th.
Among all FBS defensive linemen, West ranked eighth in PFF’s defensive grade, 11th in run defense, 21st in coverage and 23rd in pass rush.
West also contributed in 10 games for Kent State in 2022, making 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Across 14 games in 2021, he made 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. He played in three games in 2020 while maintaining redshirt status.
Indiana lost starting defensive tackle Philip Blidi to the transfer portal just before spring practice, but coach Curt Cingetti and his staff have since added West and James Madison transfer Tyrique Tucker to reinforce the defensive line.
Cignetti also added former James Madison defensive line transfers James Carpenter and Mikail Kamara during the winter transfer portal window. Those players join a group of returning defensive linemen such as Marcus Burris Jr., Lanell Carr Jr., Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Venson Sneed Jr., who played significant snaps for the Hoosiers in 2023.
West represents Indiana’s 28th incoming transfer this offseason, and he’s the seventh transfer to commit to Indiana during the spring portal window.