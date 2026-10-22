3 Key Stats That Could Decide Indiana's Road Clash With Michigan

Indiana football finds itself in unfamiliar territory heading into Saturday's trip to Ann Arbor.



For the first time in nearly two years, the Hoosiers are coming off a regular-season loss after falling to Ohio State last weekend. Now, they'll look to avoid their first two-game losing streak under Curt Cignetti against a Michigan team that has endured its own share of struggles.



Here are three statistical matchups that could help decide Saturday's clash.

5.5 yards per carry vs. 2.7 allowed

For much of the season, Indiana's rushing attack has been among the nation's most dangerous. Lately, though, it's been anything but.



The Hoosiers are still averaging 5.5 yards per carry, the sixth-best mark in the country, but that number masks a troubling recent trend.

Indiana's been held under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back contests against Nebraska and Ohio State. The explosive runs that were once a staple of the Hoosiers' offense have all but disappeared over the past two weeks.

Saturday doesn't offer much relief, as Michigan enters allowing just 2.7 yards per carry, which also ranks sixth nationally. The Wolverines have made a habit of turning opposing rushing attacks into nonfactors, and Indiana's offensive line will have its hands full trying to reverse its recent fortunes.

The Hoosiers have already shown they can win without dominating on the ground. But asking Josh Hoover to shoulder the offensive burden against another stout defense isn't exactly a recipe Indiana wants to rely on every week.



Rediscovering even a portion of that early-season rushing success could make an enormous difference in Ann Arbor.

165.7 passing yards per game vs. 220.3 allowed

Michigan is hoping a change under center can breathe some life into one of the nation's least productive passing attacks.



The Wolverines are averaging just 165.7 passing yards per game, ranking 121st nationally. But with freshman Tommy Carr expected to replace Bryce Underwood at quarterback, Michigan is hoping its struggles through the air won't follow it into Saturday.

Carr provided a spark in Michigan's comeback win over Penn State, although his passing numbers were modest. He completed five of seven attempts for 47 yards after replacing Underwood at halftime.



Indiana's secondary, meanwhile, has been one of the few areas opponents have found success against. The Hoosiers are allowing 220.3 passing yards per game, ranking 68th nationally.

The unit showed improvement against Ohio State, but questions remain about whether it can consistently contain opposing passing attacks.



Michigan hasn't shown it can punish defenses through the air this season. But if Carr can provide the Wolverines with a dimension they've been missing, Indiana's secondary could face another uncomfortable afternoon.

0.3 giveaways per game vs. 1.8

Indiana has built success under Cignetti on a simple principle: Don't beat yourself.



Few numbers illustrate that philosophy better than the Hoosiers' remarkable ability to protect the football.

Indiana is averaging just 0.3 giveaways per game, the third-best tally in the country. Michigan, meanwhile, is coughing up the football 1.8 times per contest, ranking 122nd in the country.



That difference becomes even more significant considering Indiana's recent history.

The Hoosiers haven't lost the turnover battle in 31 consecutive games, a streak dating back to 2024. Even in last week's loss to Ohio State, Indiana managed to keep that run intact despite a couple of turnovers.

For the Wolverines, winning the turnover battle would be one way to tilt Saturday's matchup in their favor. But against an Indiana team that has made taking care of the football second nature, that's easier said than done.