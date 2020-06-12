Large Crowd, Long Lines Expected for Chris Beaty Memorial Service on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — His many friends will tell you that watching Chris Beaty in action at a major event was a work of art. No one could work a room like he did.

"Not only did everyone know Chris, but Chris knew everyone by name, too,'' longtime friend Brandon Mosley said last week. "He was the guy, and everyone loved being around him.''

Beaty, 38, was killed late on May 30 during violence in downtown Indianapolis. He was shot multiple times outside of his apartment, trying to stop a robbery. The outpouring of love for him since then has come from all corners of the community.

On Friday, the public will get its chance to say goodbye to Beaty at a memorial service at the Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 South Capitol Avenue, in downtown Indianapolis. The service will be from Noon to 6 p.m., and during the walk-thru visitation, everyone must adhere to Marion County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 25 guests at a time will be allowed in the venue, and all guests will be required to wear a mask and must maintain 6 feet social distancing.

Because of the pandemic restrictions, long lines are expected as hundreds and thousands of supporters come to pay their respects. Friends and family who are coordinating the event have asked in advance for patience.

Beaty's funeral, a private event for family only, will take place on Saturday morning. The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. You can watch the funeral live at www.ChrisBeatyFoundation.org

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund, which has been set up by the family to fund scholarships for students at Cathedral High School and Indiana University, Beaty's two alma maters.

The fund so far has raised nearly $140,000 for scholarships, with more than 1,500 people making donations to the GoFundMe page.

Chris Beaty Obituary

Here is the official obituary for Chris Beaty:

Christopher “Chris” Warren Beaty, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 30 at the age of 38. His untimely death has left a hole, not only with his friends and family, but in the entire Indianapolis community.

Chris was a standout student-athlete at Cathedral High School, where he was a part of three state champion football teams, and Indiana University, where he played football all four years. He spent his adult life in Indianapolis where his career of entrepreneurship, event planning, and hospitality all furthered his goal of improving the city he loved.

Chris was the owner of Fresh Marketing, and notably he worked on events for the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, NFL Combine, Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup, and the memorial for Muhammad Ali.

A private funeral for family will follow on Saturday, June 13.

Beaty is survived by his mother, Debra A. Beaty-Cooper; his father Robert E. Beaty; his sisters Rhonda Cooper, Tracee Cooper, April Thomas (Micheal); nieces and nephews, Angelique Cooper, Christian Haley, Ajehla Haley, Clay Haley Jr, Alaidren Haley, Jared Thomas and Jordan Thomas; aunts and uncles Francine Roberson, Victoria Carr, Beverly Liddell (Rev. Donnell), Yvonne Mayfield, Dennis Wright (Gloria), Willie White (Cheryl), Michael Cooper (Ardranda).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund. Gifts will go toward setting up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School in Chris’ memory.

