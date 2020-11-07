Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

When oddsmakers set betting lines, the goal is to generate an equal amount of wagers on both sides. They seemed to do a pretty good job on their Big Ten lines in Week 3, because there hasn't been a lot of movement at all until we were 24 hours out from kickoff.

My friend Walter Ego, who's been crushing the Big Ten so far with a 7-1 mark over two weeks – Purdue ruined his perfect record by giving up two late touchdowns last week vs. Illinois – is less excited this week, with no obvious huge plays. But he likes Minnesota a lot, Penn State and Iowa a little and he's rolling with me on Indiana and those 3.5 points..

Here are the lines for all of the Big Ten games, along with game time and TV information, and a breakdown on what the teams have done so far, both on the field and at the betting window.

Michigan at Indiana

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 RECORDS: Michigan (1-1); Indiana (2-0)

Michigan (1-1); Indiana (2-0) LAST WEEK: Michigan lost to Michigan State 27-24; Indiana beat Rutgers 37-21.

Michigan lost to Michigan State 27-24; Indiana beat Rutgers 37-21. OPENING LINE: Michigan by 3.5 points

Michigan by 3.5 points SATURDAY LINE: Still Michigan by 3.5

Still Michigan by 3.5 THE SKINNY: Michigan has been hard to figure, looking great in the rout at Minnesota in the opener but then losing outright to Michigan State as a three-touchdown favorite on Saturday. This line ticked down to 3 at mid-week, but bounced back up with the hook on Friday and has stayed there. Indiana is 2-0 and the darlings of college football these days, being ranked No. 13 in both polls. History is winning out on the early point spread, however, because the Hoosiers haven't beaten the Wolverines since 1987. Read Tom Brew's game prediction HERE

Nebraska at Northwestern

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Nebraska (0-1); Northwestern (2-0)

Nebraska (0-1); Northwestern (2-0) LAST WEEK: Nebraska did not play, Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20.

Nebraska did not play, Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20. OPENING LINE: Northwestern by 3.5 points

Northwestern by 3.5 points SATURDAY LINE ; Still Northwestern by 3.5

; Still Northwestern by 3.5 THE SKINNY: The Wildcats are off to a nice start behind Indiana grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, and look like completely different team from a year ago. It's been surprising that this line hasn't moved at all this week and that the money is pretty even in both directions. I'd like to see Northwestern and Purdue both be unbeaten when they meet next week, but doesn't Scott Frost have to win a game as an underdog one of these days? Slight lean to Nebraska on this one.

Michigan State at Iowa

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ESPN

ESPN RECORDS: Michigan State (1-1); Iowa (0-2)

Michigan State (1-1); Iowa (0-2) LAST WEEK: Michigan State beat Michigan 27-24; Iowa lost to Northwestern 21-20.

Michigan State beat Michigan 27-24; Iowa lost to Northwestern 21-20. OPENING LINE: Iowa by 6.5 points

Iowa by 6.5 points SATURDAY LINE ; Iowa by 5

; Iowa by 5 THE SKINNY: The Spartans have been the hardest Big Ten team to figure out thus far, losing the opener to Rutgers as a 12.5-point favorite, and then winning outright at Michigan as a 22-point underdog last week. The trend seems to be that Michigan State will show up here, with the line dropped a fit in their favor. I'm thinking back-to-back road games, even without fans, might be a tell. Glad the line has dropped, happy to take a shot with the Hawkeyes despite two weeks of disappointments.

Maryland at Penn State

GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Maryland (1-1); Penn State (0-2)

Maryland (1-1); Penn State (0-2) LAST WEEK: Maryland beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT; Penn State lost to Ohio State 38-25.

Maryland beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT; Penn State lost to Ohio State 38-25. OPENING LINE: Penn State by 25.5 points

Penn State by 25.5 points SATURDAY LINE: Penn State by 26.5

Penn State by 26.5 THE SKINNY: Maryland didn't mind being heavy underdogs last week, winning outright at home over Michigan despite being 19-point underdogs. Penn State drew the short straw, starting against Indiana and Ohio State, with two losses and two non-covers, including one as a 6-point favorite in the season-opening loss to Indiana. Penn State beat Maryland 59-0 a year ago and won 38-3 and 66-3 the previous two years. The Lions are angry, and I think they roll here. In a week of uncertainty, this is my second-favorite play of the week, and got it at 25.5 early. Rolling with it.

Minnesota at Illinois

GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Minnesota (0-2); Illinois (0-2)

Minnesota (0-2); Illinois (0-2) LAST WEEK: Minnesota lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT; Illinois lost to Purdue 31-24.

Minnesota lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT; Illinois lost to Purdue 31-24. OPENING LINE: Minnesota by 9.5 points

Minnesota by 9.5 points SATURDAY LINE: Minnesota by 7

Minnesota by 7 THE SKINNY: Minnesota has been the league's biggest disappointment so far, losing big as a small underdog at home in the opener with Michigan and then getting beat as a heavy favorite on Friday night at Maryland. This line has been the biggest mover all week, dropping by 2.5 points. I don't see why. There's too much talent on the sidelines for the Illinois. Gladly gave the 7 on Friday when the line dropped, and loaded up. At 7, it's my play of the week. The Illini were routed in the opener at Wisconsin, getting trounced 45-7, and they were down 31-10 last week. They're just not very good right now, and the Gophers have a statement to make. These are the two bottom teams in my Big Ten power rankings this week

Rutgers at Ohio State

GAMETIME: 7;30 p.m. ET

7;30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Rutgers (1-1); Ohio State (2-0)

Rutgers (1-1); Ohio State (2-0) LAST WEEK: Rutgers lost to Indiana 37-21; Ohio State beat Penn State 38-25

Rutgers lost to Indiana 37-21; Ohio State beat Penn State 38-25 OPENING LINE: Ohio State by 37.5 points

Ohio State by 37.5 points SATURDAY LINE ; Rutgers by 39

; Rutgers by 39 THE SKINNY: The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes have won and covered (barely) in their two opening wins thus far, and are huge favorites against Rutgers. The 37.5 points was the highest line in a Big Ten game so far this season, and it's still going up. Rutgers is much improved, but has really struggled with Ohio State since joining the Big Ten East. getting outscored 327-48 in six meetings. That's a 54-8 average, and a 46-point margin of victory. Numbers say to still take Ohio State, but a part of me says that Ryan Day won't want to embarrass his former colleague, Greg Schiano. Staying away from this one, but if you held a gun to my held, roll with the Buckeyes.

Purdue at Wisconsin