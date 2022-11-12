Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Ohio State in Real Time

Indiana football (3-6) takes on No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) at Noon ET on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Here's our live blog, where you can follow along with our live updates from the Ohio Stadium press box.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

11:00 a.m. – We've made it to the Ohio Stadium press box for today's Noon ET kickoff between Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers are on the field for pregame warmups, and Connor Bazelak is taking snaps from Zach Carpenter, as expected. Tom Allen said this week that Bazelak will start. Dexter Williams II and Brendan Sorsby also warming up. 

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-OHIO STATE: Indiana Football (3-6) travels to Columbus, Ohio to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) on Saturday at Noon ET at Ohio Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, three questions for Indiana and more. CLICK HERE
  • GAME PREDICTION: The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) are massive favorites over Indiana (3-6) in Week 11. Here's our game prediction. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA PREPARES FOR CJ STROUD: Indiana football has its most challenging matchup of the season, specifically as a defense, on Saturday against Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and a dynamic Buckeyes offense. Chad Wilt, Brandon Shelby and Jaylin Williams commented on their approach to the game. CLICK HERE
  • INJURY UPDATE: Indiana football coach Tom Allen provided an injury update on Jack Tuttle, Josh Sales, Cam Jones and Connor Bazelak on Thursday before the Hoosiers' trip to Ohio State. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA QUARTERBACK SITUATION: Indiana coach Tom Allen gave an update on the health of Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle and the status of the quarterback room on Monday. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

OhioStateRyanDay
Football

Big Ten Roundtable, Episode 10: Does League Deserve 2 Teams in College Football Playoff?

By Tom Brew
Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 9.53.03 PM
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Hands UMass Lowell River Hawks Big 'L'

By Haley Jordan
Reggie Theus Mike Woodson
Basketball

'They've Got No Holes': NBA All-Star, Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus Comments on Indiana

By Jack Ankony
Devon Matthews Cade Stover
Football

Game Prediction: Indiana Football Biggest Underdog of Week 11 Against Ohio State

By Jack Ankony
D.J. Matthews
Football

How to Watch Indiana Football Against No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

By Jack Ankony
Billy Garrett
Basketball

Bethune-Cookman Assistant Billy Garrett, Son of IU Trailblazer, Returns to Assembly Hall

By Jack Ankony
Indiana women's basketball bench
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball to Take on UMass Lowell For Second Time in Program History

By Haley Jordan
IndianaTreyGallowayBethune
Basketball

Here's What Trey Galloway, Miller Kopp Said After Indiana's Win Over Bethune-Cookman

By Tom Brew