LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana Football's Game At Northwestern in Week 6
EVANSTON, Ill. – It's a beautiful day on the lakefront as Indiana takes on Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Indiana enters the matchup with a 5-0 record, and it has a chance to become the first bowl-eligible team in the FBS and win its first game at Northwestern since 1993. Northwestern is 2-2 and had a bye week after its 24-5 loss at Washington two weeks ago.
Follow along with our live blog for updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
12:51 p.m. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for today's game. Indiana's defenisve line will be a bit shorthanded without backup defensive tackles Robby Harrison and Mario Landino. Quinn Warren will presumably handle kickoff duties with Derek McCormick and Alejandro Quintero out.
12:30 p.m. – It's 70 degrees and sunny with a few clouds about two hours before kickoff. The main weather obstacle today will be the wind, which is blowing at 16 miles per hour with 25 mile an hour gusts.
