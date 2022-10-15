Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Maryland in Real Time

Indiana (3-3) takes on Maryland (4-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2:53 p.m. – Indiana starting cornerback Jaylin Williams will not play today after being considered a game-time decision.. Linebacker Cam Jones is also out, as expected.

2:45 p.m. – Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews is in full pads, going through pregame warmups with the team. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Matthews will be a game-time decision today.  

2:38 p.m. – Indiana has taken the field for pregame warmups. Indiana tight end AJ Barner is not in full pads, so he will be out today. 

1:45 p.m. – We're live from the Memorial Stadium press box at Indiana ahead of a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Maryland. Stay tuned for pregame injury updates and live reactions during the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • GAME DAY PREDICTION: Indiana's game against Maryland on Saturday could be a turning point for the Hoosiers, who have lost three consecutive games after a 3-0 start. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-MARYLAND: Indiana (3-3) hosts the Maryland Terrapins (4-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • WEEK 7 DEPTH CHART, INJURY NOTES: Heading into a Week 7 matchup with Maryland, Indiana football is dealing with injuries to key players Cam Jones, AJ Barner, D.J. Matthews and Jaylin Williams. CLICK HERE
  • MARYLAND'S KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH: Maryland travels to Indiana for a Week 7 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Terrapins are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is second in the Big Ten with 1,731 passing yards. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

PennStateSeanCliffordMichigan2
Football

Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 7): Penn State, Michigan Set to Tangle in Battle of Unbeatens

By Tom Brew
Devon Matthews
Football

Game Day Prediction: Indiana Football Season at Critical Juncture Against Maryland

By Jack Ankony
Josh Henderson Aaron Steinfeldt
Football

How to Watch Indiana's Matchup Against Maryland on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
Travon West
Football

Three-Star DB Travon West Decommits From Indiana

By Jack Ankony
Matt Hohlt 1
Football

Matt Hohlt’s ‘Knack For The Ball’ Bolsters Indiana Defense Without Cam Jones

By Jack Ankony
Yogi Ferrell Indiana Kentucky
Basketball

Indiana, Kentucky Basketball Series Continues to Gain Momentum

By Jack Ankony
Taulia Tagovailoa Roman Hemby
Football

Indiana Football Week 7 Opponent: Maryland Terrapins' Key Players to Watch

By Jack Ankony
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisJacketHoriz
Basketball

My Two Cents: Handling Lofty Expectations Next Big Challenge For Woodson, Hoosiers

By Tom Brew