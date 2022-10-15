Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Maryland in Real Time

2:53 p.m. – Indiana starting cornerback Jaylin Williams will not play today after being considered a game-time decision.. Linebacker Cam Jones is also out, as expected.

2:45 p.m. – Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews is in full pads, going through pregame warmups with the team. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Matthews will be a game-time decision today.

2:38 p.m. – Indiana has taken the field for pregame warmups. Indiana tight end AJ Barner is not in full pads, so he will be out today.

1:45 p.m. – We're live from the Memorial Stadium press box at Indiana ahead of a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Maryland. Stay tuned for pregame injury updates and live reactions during the game.