Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Maryland in Real Time
Indiana (3-3) takes on Maryland (4-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
2:53 p.m. – Indiana starting cornerback Jaylin Williams will not play today after being considered a game-time decision.. Linebacker Cam Jones is also out, as expected.
2:45 p.m. – Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews is in full pads, going through pregame warmups with the team. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Matthews will be a game-time decision today.
2:38 p.m. – Indiana has taken the field for pregame warmups. Indiana tight end AJ Barner is not in full pads, so he will be out today.
1:45 p.m. – We're live from the Memorial Stadium press box at Indiana ahead of a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Maryland. Stay tuned for pregame injury updates and live reactions during the game.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Related stories on Indiana football:
- GAME DAY PREDICTION: Indiana's game against Maryland on Saturday could be a turning point for the Hoosiers, who have lost three consecutive games after a 3-0 start. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-MARYLAND: Indiana (3-3) hosts the Maryland Terrapins (4-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
- WEEK 7 DEPTH CHART, INJURY NOTES: Heading into a Week 7 matchup with Maryland, Indiana football is dealing with injuries to key players Cam Jones, AJ Barner, D.J. Matthews and Jaylin Williams. CLICK HERE
- MARYLAND'S KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH: Maryland travels to Indiana for a Week 7 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Terrapins are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is second in the Big Ten with 1,731 passing yards. CLICK HERE