LIVE BLOG: Indiana Takes On Purdue In The Old Oaken Bucket Game

The Bucket has been a part of the rivalry since 1925 and Indiana is seeking to win it for the first time since 2019. Indiana hasn't beaten Purdue at home since 2016.
Purdue is hoping to salvage something of a nightmarish season. The Boilermakers have just one win and none against FBS competition. Purdue is hoping to avoid a winless season in the Big Ten.
Pregame
• Injury report: As mentioned in our injury report, Indiana cornerback Jamier Johnson is out for the Hoosiers. He's the only new player listed on the injury report. Others that we know are out for the season, such as guard Drew Evans, are not included on the report once they are listed out for the season.
• Weather report: Snow is falling at Memorial Stadium pregame. It was listed as a low probability in the forecast, but here it is. Temperature is 30 degrees. Wind is pretty light. Much colder than any game this season, but the bigger concern will be footing on the now-snow-covered field turf.
• Crowd is filling in at Memorial Stadium. Will every seat be filled? Highly doubtful, but for a snowy game in Indiana, where fans aren't used to suffering for their football (40 years of Colts football in a dome have done a lot to dampen bad weather games), it's not too bad.
• I think this snowy weather favors Indiana. When it gets snowy, the running game usually has more bite and the Hoosiers haven't had any trouble running the ball. Purdue, on the other hand, has had big problems stopping the run. I think the snow plays into the Hoosiers' hands.
• Purdue runs on to the field to the expected "welcome" from the Indiana faithful. Hoosiers take the field to the expected cheers with the snow as a pretty tableau.
• Fashion report: Indiana never deviates from its core uniform. Red helmet, red jerseys, white pants. Purdue, on the other hand, changes their look a lot. Purdue is sporting a rarely-seen all-white look.
• Watching players warm-up. Was curious how footing would be on the turf, but I don't see anything unusual in how players are running or cutting. I don't think any equipment exists at Memorial Stadium to clear off any of the snow since it rarely comes up.
• Workers are using leaf-blowers to clear the hashmarks and yard markers. There's only so many leaf-blowers to go around so it's taking some time to get it done.
• Historical context: Spent some time this week exploring disparity in the Old Oaken Bucket series. With Indiana having 10 wins to Purdue's single victory, it's the widest disparity in win total this season has ever had. However, 12-game seasons are a pretty recent phenomenon. Until the early 1970s, there were as few as 10 games in a season. Before World War II, sometimes less than that.
So I took every year each team was above .667 and below .333. Here's the list of those seasons. Be ready to be depressed regardless of which school you follow:
Purdue over .667 (39): 1892, 1893, 1894, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1913, 1914, 1924, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1936, 1938, 1943, 1945, 1958, 1959, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2021
Indiana under .333 (47): 1912, 1922, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1933, 1938, 1941, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2022, 2023, 2021, 2008.
Indiana over .667 (19): 1899, 1901, 1905, 1906, 1910, 1917, 1920, 1936, 1942, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1967, 1979, 1987, 1988, 1993, 2020, 2024
Purdue under .333 (34): 1906, 1907, 1909, 1910, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1946, 1948, 1950, 1953, 1971, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024
Only one time in the history of the series has a team below .333 beat a team above .667. That came in 1930 when Indiana sprung a 7-6 upset in West Lafayette. That marked the first time the Hoosiers ever won the Old Oaken Bucket, which became a part of the series in 1925.
Here are all of the results. Obviously, apart from 1930, the winner was the team above .667:
2021 – Purdue 44-7 in West Lafayette
2020 – not played
2003 – Purdue 24-16 in Bloomington
2000 – Purdue 41-13 in West Lafayette
1997 – Purdue 56-7 in Bloomington
1993 – Indiana 24-17 in Bloomington
1987 – Indiana 35-14 in Bloomington
1966 – Purdue 51-6 in West Lafayette
1965 – Purdue 26-21 in Bloomington
1964 – Purdue 28-22 in West Lafayette
1961 – Purdue 34-12 in Bloomington
1946 – Indiana 34-20 in West Lafayette
1942 – Indiana 20-0 in West Lafayette
1938 – Purdue 13-6 in West Lafayette
1933 – Purdue 19-3 in Bloomington
1931 – Purdue 19-0 in Bloomington
1930 – Indiana 7-6 in West Lafayette
1929 – Purdue 32-0 in Bloomington
1920 – Indiana 10-7 in West Lafayette
1910 – Indiana 15-0 in West Lafayette
1906 – not played
Note that while the winner was almost always the better team, several outcomes were close. Indiana does have to score some style points today, so the Hoosiers will hope that the close game pattern does not follow today.
