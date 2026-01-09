Live Game Thread & Updates for Indiana vs Oregon In Peach Bowl

Indiana and Oregon are set to square off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this evening in the Peach Bowl to determine which team participates in the national championship game. It is the second College Football Playoff Semifinal being played in as many days following Thursday's thriller between Miami (FL) and Ole Miss, in which the Hurricanes came out victorious.



This matchup is gearing up to be an instant classic and could bring the Hoosiers one step closer to the program's first-ever national title. For those who cannot watch the game live or need to track the score online, refresh this page periodically for constant updates from Indiana on SI.

First Quarter

N/A

Second Quarter

N/A

Third Quarter

N/A

Fourth Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Indiana vs Oregon

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

Indiana vs Oregon Preview

Indiana is in the midst of a magical season, having gone 14-0 so far with a Big Ten championship victory over Ohio State and a quarterfinal CFP win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. They are led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (3,172 yards, 36 TDs) and a defensive unit that surrenders just 10.3 points per contest.



Meanwhile, Oregon boasts a 13-1 record, its only defeat coming earlier in the season against IU. Dan Lanning's squad is potent on both sides of the ball thanks to quarterback Dante Moore (3,280 yards, 28 TDs) and a three-headed monster in the backfield that has totaled 26 scores on the ground this season.

In its first CFP matchup, Oregon shut out No. 4 seed Texas Tech 23-0, showing off its excellent defense. That likely won't be the case today, as the Hoosiers scored 30 points on the Ducks in their first meeting.



The betting spread is neck-and-neck, with most sportsbooks maintaining a line of -3.5 Indiana. The winner will go on to face Miami (FL) in the national championship on Monday, Jan. 19.