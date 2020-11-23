Maryland Football Resumes Practice, Game with Indiana Expected to be Played

Indiana and Maryland will be a noon ET kickoff on ESPN2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen said his team is preparing business as usual this week as the Hoosiers prepare for the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday.

Allen said as far as he knows, the game is expected to be played.

Maryland has missed its last two games due to COVID-19, but it appears the game will be played this Saturday in Bloomington as Maryland has resumed practice on Monday.

Below is the press release from the program:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Maryland football team will begin its regular game week preparations on Monday for this Saturday’s game at Indiana and is scheduled to practice this afternoon. Maryland Athletics will continue to monitor the program's COVID-19 testing results to determine the team's activities moving forward as the week progresses.

“The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.

“Coach Locks and I have stayed in constant communication and he’s feeling good. He is expected to take part in this week’s practices in a virtual fashion, then travel with the team to Indiana on Friday and coach the Terrapins this Saturday.”

Since Nov. 19, daily antigen testing resulted in one positive (confirmatory PCR test was negative). On Sunday, all football student-athletes underwent PCR testing, with no positives.

