Michael Penix Jr. Odds to Win 2021 Heisman Trophy

The odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy are out, and Michael Penix Jr. is listed as a candidate.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy Tuesday night, early odds for the 2021 candidates are already out.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is listed on numerous betting sites as a candidate for the 2021 Heisman Trophy award.

With BetOnline, Penix has 20/1 odds to win the Heisman. Those odds are tied for the 10th-best chance.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the favorite right now to win the award with 7/2 odds.

BetOnline 2021 Heisman odds.

Penix has a bit better odds on MyBookie Sportsbook, giving him a 16/1 shot to win the award. That also ranks around 10th-best in the pack.

MyBookie Sportsbook 2021 Heisman odds.

Despite suffering an ACL tear in November against Maryland, the hype around Penix is still intact.

His performance against No. 3 Ohio State this season really put his name into the national spotlight. Penix threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns against the Buckeyes. His 491 passing yards rank second all-time in program history.

Even though his season was cut short, he was still named second-team all-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

Penix underwent surgery in the middle of December, and Indiana hopes to have him back for fall camp.

Head coach Tom Allen said he doesn't think Penix will be able to participate in the spring practices, but he hopes Penix can begin doing things other than rehab over the summer.

"Should be full bore for the start of the season, that's the expectation," Allen said Dec. 23. "Fully healed, fully ready to go and fully ready to be our quarterback in 2021."

