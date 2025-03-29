New Center Pat Coogan Is An Example Of Where Indiana Football Success Leads
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Pat Coogan was the starting center for Notre Dame during the 2024 season.
It wasn’t just any season. Notre Dame went 14-2 and advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game. The Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State 34-23 in the title clash.
Along the way, Notre Dame beat Indiana 27-17 in the first round of the CFP. After Notre Dame got past the Hoosiers, they beat Georgia and Penn State before meeting the Buckeyes in the championship game.
That latter trio are all college football bluebloods. Teams you’d expect to see in a college football playoff.
The Hoosiers were the surprise team, but they left an impression on Coogan, who decided to use his final season of eligibility at Indiana.
Indiana likely wouldn’t have been a destination for Coogan had the Hoosiers not been in the College Football Playoff. That opportunity has opened doors for them that wouldn’t have otherwise been open.
“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity. I saw the year that those guys had last year, and the momentum in this program right now is remarkable and I couldn't wait to be a part of it,” Coogan said Thursday after an Indiana spring practice.
Coogan had Indiana in his sights as he knew it would be on the lookout to replace Mike Katic, whose eligibility ran out after the 2024 season.
“I knew Katic was leaving and then when I got to talking with the coaches, I loved everyone,” Coogan said. “What really did it for me was the guys in the locker room. I can't say enough high things about them. I mean, it's just a great group of guys in there and it's a great bond we're building, for sure.”
Coogan started at both center and left guard for the Fighting Irish. Indiana gave him the chance to play his preferred position.
“It's just that the center of the offense and that command that you have for your guys and the trust that you build between your guys,” Coogan said. “I've always thought of myself as a good communicator and that leads to the football field.”
“You're always learning no one's perfect, and I've really taken strides to become the best version of myself and that's helping the guys next to me because that's the job of the center,” Coogan added.
Coogan joins an offensive line that will have a mixed group of returning Hoosiers and new players. Tackle Carter Smith and guards Bray Lynch and Drew Evans return. Ohio State transfer Zen Michalski and former Hoosier Kahlil Benson are also in the mix.
The common theme is offensive line coach Bob Bostad. Players want to play for him, and that also pays off for the Hoosiers.
“We built a great relationship, and we're still building it, so it's really been a positive experience all around,” Coogan said.
The center position is the most important on the offensive line, and it’s a responsibility Coogan accepts. Having Bostad to guide him is a big part of the appeal of being at Indiana.
“He expects a lot from his centers, and it's been great to learn new things under him,” Coogan said.
“Whether it be safety rotations or what the linebackers are doing or how they're bossing over, how they're shifting with the preset motions, all that is a part of the center's job, and then you got to go block the D lineman,” Coogan continued. “It's a lot on your plate. But at same time, he does a remarkable job of, you know, zeroing in on the specifics and helping us out.”
The challenge of the transfer portal for players in leadership roles is that you aren’t afforded the time to ease into a new situation like some players. Center is one of those positions where you have to have some command straight out of the box. In the real world, it would be, in effect, a management position.
Coogan relies on the common bond that football players who play at the highest level share. Nearly everyone is there to live football as their life. Coogan can rely on that to assert himself as a leader and as a teammate.
“I think it all comes natural, right? Like, no matter where you are, what program you're in, like, if you're playing high level football, you're all cut from the same cloth,” Coogan said.
Coogan has a lot of respect for Indiana in general. He ought to know – he had to play against Indiana’s stout defensive line in the College Football Playoff.
“Coach (Bryant) Haines (defensive coordinator) runs a remarkable defense, and game planning for them was a huge challenge,” Coogan recalled.
Coogan blocked former Indiana defensive tackle CJ West in the playoff game. He gets teased a bit for having been at Notre Dame, but Coogan takes it all in stride.
“It’s funny being here now, like people always throw jabs or jokes or something,” Coogan said. “It’s been great. It’s been cool.”
