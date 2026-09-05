Nick Marsh's Touchdown Sends Indiana into a Frenzy to Open Season
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If you were expecting the Indiana Hoosiers to come out with any kind of hangover in the 2026 opener after winning last season's national championship, then it certainly didn't show up in the first few minutes of Saturday's contest against North Texas.
Indiana gave one last toast to the historic 2025 squad as it unveiled a commemorative marking of the championship before kickoff, something Curt Cignetti discussed on "College GameDay" early Saturday, stating the team would be in the locker room when the unveiling took place.
If you missed it, the championship banner was unveiled just before the Hoosiers came out of the locker room.
The celebration was great, and Memorial Stadium came that much more alive, and just moments later it hit another level as the opening kickoff of the 2026 season was nearly returned for a score.
Indiana Nearly Returns Opening Kickoff for Touchdown
Lee Beebe took it back 67 years as the slight delay upon receiving the ball seemed to throw off coverage lanes just enough. Beebe will look to find another gear before long to make that into a touchdown instead of just a really nice return.
Not to fret, though. Transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh wasted little time making an impact, capping that first drive with a potential "Catch of the Year" reception and touchdown as an Indiana Hoosier.
Nick Marsh in the Spotlight
For college football diehards, Nick Marsh was among the biggest names in the transfer portal because of what he was able to do at Michigan State. Now he has an actual team around him and proper coaching, and the sky could very well be the limit for what he does at Indiana.
"Absurd"
Catch of the Year
Already More of an Impact at Indiana...
Indiana Continues Hot Start, Extends Lead
North Texas was able to put together a couple of first downs and move the ball somewhat down the field, but was bundled up by the Hoosiers in the run game. Ultimately, a fourth-down stop by Indiana got the ball back, allowing the Hoosiers to add to the lead before the end of the first quarter as running back Turbo Richard
It's early and its not perfect, Curt Cignetti said as much between quarters, but it looks like Indiana is picking up right where it left off last January.
Pregame Buzz in Bloomington
Hoosier the Bison Enters Big Noon Kickoff
Mark Ingrams Fires Up the Crowd
Indiana Hoosiers Enter Memorial Stadium
Josh Hoover Warms up for First Game at Indiana
Hoover completed his first four passes for 67 yards and that impressive touchdown to Marsh, which was thrown perfectly in terms of being a back-shoulder throw that Indiana loves to do so much of.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.