If you were expecting the Indiana Hoosiers to come out with any kind of hangover in the 2026 opener after winning last season's national championship, then it certainly didn't show up in the first few minutes of Saturday's contest against North Texas.

Indiana gave one last toast to the historic 2025 squad as it unveiled a commemorative marking of the championship before kickoff, something Curt Cignetti discussed on "College GameDay" early Saturday, stating the team would be in the locker room when the unveiling took place.

If you missed it, the championship banner was unveiled just before the Hoosiers came out of the locker room.

The championship banner has officially been unveiled 🏆 @IndianaFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/miQ7y9Th2p — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 5, 2026

The celebration was great, and Memorial Stadium came that much more alive, and just moments later it hit another level as the opening kickoff of the 2026 season was nearly returned for a score.

Indiana Nearly Returns Opening Kickoff for Touchdown

This kickoff return to start the game was 🔥 @IndianaFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/0h62ljKkEM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 5, 2026

Lee Beebe took it back 67 years as the slight delay upon receiving the ball seemed to throw off coverage lanes just enough. Beebe will look to find another gear before long to make that into a touchdown instead of just a really nice return.

Not to fret, though. Transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh wasted little time making an impact, capping that first drive with a potential "Catch of the Year" reception and touchdown as an Indiana Hoosier.

Nick Marsh in the Spotlight

Wasn't much reason to watch Nick Marsh at Michigan State last year, but you'll be hearing his name a lot more in 2026. pic.twitter.com/eUsEDE3J3Y — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 5, 2026

For college football diehards, Nick Marsh was among the biggest names in the transfer portal because of what he was able to do at Michigan State. Now he has an actual team around him and proper coaching, and the sky could very well be the limit for what he does at Indiana.

"Absurd"

River Rouge alum Nick Marsh just kicked off Indiana’s season with this absurd catch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/haqWXvgdIh — Michigan Prep Frenzy (@MichFBFrenzy) September 5, 2026

Catch of the Year

NICK MARSH MIGHT HAVE MADE THE CATCH OF THE YEAR ON THE FIRST DRIVE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/e6mieTrdNd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2026

Already More of an Impact at Indiana...

Nick Marsh making more of an impact on 1st drive at Indiana than he did in 2 seasons at lightweight Michigan State pic.twitter.com/YD3uN5MeyH — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) September 5, 2026

Indiana Continues Hot Start, Extends Lead

North Texas was able to put together a couple of first downs and move the ball somewhat down the field, but was bundled up by the Hoosiers in the run game. Ultimately, a fourth-down stop by Indiana got the ball back, allowing the Hoosiers to add to the lead before the end of the first quarter as running back Turbo Richard

Turbo Richard gets on the board 💥 @IndianaFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/cEv3fNkEdN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2026

It's early and its not perfect, Curt Cignetti said as much between quarters, but it looks like Indiana is picking up right where it left off last January.

Pregame Buzz in Bloomington

Hoosier the Bison Enters Big Noon Kickoff

HOOSIER YOUR NATIONAL CHAMPION???



BIG NOON KICKOFF IS LIVE FROM BLOOMINGTON NOW ON FOX! pic.twitter.com/pxCINPuwfp — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 5, 2026

Mark Ingrams Fires Up the Crowd

Indiana Hoosiers Enter Memorial Stadium

Here come the Hoosiers. Wind in their faces, band over their shoulders, a swarm of supporters on either side. #iufb pic.twitter.com/yCKzi1aCUh — Andrew Garrison (@Andrew_Garr1son) September 5, 2026

Josh Hoover Warms up for First Game at Indiana

Josh Hoover warms up ahead of his first start with the #iufb Hoosiers.



The defending national champs kick off the season against North Texas in Memorial Stadium at noon.



Follow along for updates + full coverage on @WISHNews8 & @wrtv tonight 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1e4symhayj — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) September 5, 2026

Hoover completed his first four passes for 67 yards and that impressive touchdown to Marsh, which was thrown perfectly in terms of being a back-shoulder throw that Indiana loves to do so much of.