College Football is finally back, and the focus can shift from the courtroom to the field.



Indiana Hoosiers fans will have their program spotlighted on national TV as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game on Saturday against North Texas - after all, Indiana is the defending national champion.

How to Watch Indiana vs North Texas

Who: No. 6 Miami (0-0) vs. North Texas (0-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer and Buck Suhr)

Series history: Tied 1-1



Last meeting: The Hoosiers and Mean Green have met twice in their histories. The last meeting came in 2014 when Kevin Wilson was guiding the Hoosiers and Nate Sudfeld threw for over 300 yards in a 49-24 win for Indiana.



Last Time Out: Both teams will be playing their first game of the 2026 season.

As good as Indiana has been, it hasn't started the first two seasons under Curt Cignetti like it might have wanted to - Indiana beat FIU 31-7 in the 2024 season opener, and 27-14 over Old Dominion last year.

Indiana is coming off a 16-0 season that saw the Hoosiers raise the national championship trophy after defeating Miami 27-21. While many of the heroes from 2025 have moved on to the next level, there will be plenty of star power on the field.

Indiana returns All-Americans on both sides of the ball, headlined by offensive lineman Carter Smith. While quarterback Josh Hoover is the new guy in town, he has over 9,000 passing yards and 71 touchdowns to his name.

Hoover will have plenty of weapons to throw to as Charlie Becker returns and is joined by Nick Marsh and Tyler Morris. The running game has its weapons too, with Turbo Richard coming in from Boston College to join Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe Jr.

The Indiana defense may be one of the best units in the country. Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy man the middle of the defense while Tyrique Tucker heads up a strong defensive line unit. Playoff hero Jamari Sharpe returns to lock down opponents' top wide receivers.

Indiana is riding a 15-game home winning streak and will see a sellout crowd fill the stands in Memorial Stadium for the fifth-straight home game. Fans will be treated to several special events that will celebrate Indiana's run to the national title last season.