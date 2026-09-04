Indiana vs North Texas: Confidences and Concerns

The Indiana Hoosiers open as a 40.5-point favorite over the North Texas Mean Green. On the surface, that means there should be more confidence than concerns in Bloomington when the game kicks off at noon Saturday on FOX.

Confidence: Indiana Will Dominate the Trenches

Indiana's Drew Evans (62), Carter Smith (65) and Zen Michalski (75) prepare for a snap during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it is usually the case for a Big Ten-Group of Six matchup, the battle in the trenches should be where the Hoosiers are most confident on Saturday. The Hoosiers have the advantage on both sides of the ball.

Indiana comes in with one of the best offensive lines in the country, headed by 2025's Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Carter Smith. They will be able to protect new quarterback Josh Hoover while also paving the way for the run game.

While the IU passing attack grabs most of the headlines, Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan want to run the ball. IU has the experience and depth upfront to put up another 300-plus-yard performance on the ground. Something they did five times last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, IU is loaded as they return All-American Tyrique Tucker and an experienced starter in Mario Landino.



IU also reloaded in the portal with Kansas State transfers Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsamni and Notre Dame transfer Josh Burham. The defense is always in the opponents' backfield and should be comfortable there on Saturday again.

Concern: Week One Performances Under Cignetti

Curt Cignetti is 27-2 in his two seasons with the Hoosiers, so there is not a whole lot to complain about. However, the Hoosiers have not clicked on all cylinders in their season openers under him.

In Cignetti's first season, 2024, the Hoosiers beat FIU 31-7, but it took a late long touchdown run to stretch the margin of victory that far. Last season, the first play of the season IU gave up a 75-yard touchdown run to Colton Joseph and knocked off Old Dominion 27-14.

In both contests, the Hoosiers struggled to find a rhythm on offense and take advantage of their red zone opportunities. Last year IU had six trips inside ODU's 10-yard line and came away with 17 points.



While it has shown to have no bearing on the rest of the season, it could be an opening game concern and give fans a closer game than they expect.

3. Confidence: Passing Game vs. UNT

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) during Indiana University's football camp practice on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Hoosiers lost a bunch of NFL talent from their passing game, they reloaded at quarterback and wide receiver through the transfer portal.

Quarterback Josh Hoover comes over from TCU with over 9,000 passing yards to his name, and wide receiver Nick Marsh from Michigan State joins an already loaded room that includes Charlie Becker, Tyler Morris and Shazz Preston.



Indiana should have their way in the passing game should they choose. North Texas comes in without their top cornerback Caden Jenkins as well as senior corner Zach Johnson. The Hoosiers have too much talent to not be able to take advantage of a banged-up secondary.

Concern: Heat and Humidity's Impact on Depth

There are extreme heat warnings all over the Midwest this week and while it is set to expire before game time, temperatures and heat indexes will be in the upper 90s by kickoff. While it may impact the fans in the stands more than the players on the field, Indiana's depth will be tested.



For IU, they have enough depth to rotate talented players on both sides of the ball, but the last thing anyone wants is a serious injury due to fatigue from the heat.