No. 13 Indiana Wears Down Washington in 31-17 Win, Matches Best Start in Program History
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With ESPN College GameDay in town, the national spotlight was on No. 13 Indiana brighter than ever.
Coach Curt Cignetti said he addressed the excitement around GameDay briefly with his team Monday and for about 15 seconds after Friday’s walkthrough. But he and his veteran-led team knew they still had to prove they were worth all the hype with their play on the field.
It wasn’t as easy as past victories, but No. 13 Indiana emerged with what Cignetti called a gutty, 31-17 win over Washington to remain undefeated.
“That's a great thing to have at your university, the exposure and all that stuff,” Cignetti said. “But it's real easy for your team to kind of lose their focus on what they're there for. I've just seen it happen over and over and over. We overcame it, and we won. So it was a good day.”
They did so without starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Kurtis Rourke, who was out with a thumb injury. Redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson stepped in and wasn’t perfect, but he was good enough. And the Hoosiers’ season-long success continued on defense and in the run game.
Cignetti has stressed the importance of not getting too high or too low after success or failure. After Indiana improved to 8-0 overall, stayed atop the Big Ten standings at 5-0 and matched the best start in program history, there’s no reason to change that message.
“You are what your record says you are. Believe me, we're going to put that tape on, and it ain't going to be real pretty a lot of times on offense, and it won't be on defense, either,” Cignetti said. “There will be a lot of mistakes out there. But not off to a bad start, I guess.”
The Hoosiers extended their season-long streak of having never trailed in a game. Washington narrowed the gap to just 17-14 early in the third-quarter, but Indiana immediately responded with a long scoring drive and the Huskies never got closer.
Indiana’s defense carried the load early on, beginning on Washington’s first snap. Indiana safety Shawn Asbury II burst through the middle to sack Washington quarterback Will Rogers for an eight-yard loss. The crowd at a sold-out Memorial Stadium, which had Marlboro-themed Cignetti towels on each seat pregame, rose to its feet in applause. Crowd noise may have influenced Washington’s false start penalty on its second snap.
That home-field advantage put the Huskies in an immediate hole, facing 2nd and 23. Rogers got it to a manageable 3rd and 8, but pressure from Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara resulted in a nine-yard sack and an intentional grounding penalty on Rogers.
Indiana had a false start penalty on its first drive, too, and quickly punted. Indiana’s offense entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 48.7 points per game. But on the rare occasion it has stumbled – like in the first half against Maryland or early in the Washington game – the defense has had its back.
Washington kept its next drive alive with a 4th and 1 conversion, and reached the Indiana 31-yard line a few plays later. But as Rogers dropped back to pass on 1st and 10, Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker deflected Rogers’ pass, and cornerback D’Angelo Ponds jumped the route for an interception. Ponds had a clear lane ahead, running 67 yards untouched for a touchdown.
“The defense really saved us early in the game, saved us,” Cignetti said. “And then came up with some big turnovers.”
The Huskies went three and out on the following possession, stopped by an open-field tackle from Ponds. The Hoosiers drove into Washington territory, but Jackson’s pass to Elijah Sarratt had too much juice. With a bit more loft, it could have been a long touchdown, as Sarratt was a step ahead of his defender.
Indiana had two opportunities to keep the drive alive – a 3rd and 2 rush from Justice Ellison and a quarterback sneak from Jackson on 4th and 1 – but they were stuffed at the line both times, resulting in a turnover on downs.
As it often does, Washington mixed things up with true freshman Demond Williams Jr. on its next drive. Williams led the Huskies to the 30-yard line, but Indiana safety Amare Ferrell made a crucial tackle on 4th and 1 for a turnover on downs. Again, Indiana’s defense held strong when Washington threatened to score.
The Hoosiers went into the second quarter with a 7-0 lead, maintaining its season-long streak of not allowing a single point in the first quarter of any game. Indiana’s offense was forced to punt after another quick three and out to begin the second quarter. Its first three possessions included two punts and a turnover on downs.
A 56-yard punt from Indiana’s James Evans pinned the Huskies on their own six-yard line. Two plays later, Rogers looked deep down the field to the 6-foot-4 Denzel Boston. But the 5-foot-9 Ponds contested the catch in single coverage, tipped the pass, and showed incredible focus to secure the interception.
Cignetti is familiar with Ponds’ talent from his freshman All-American season at James Madison last season. He said the cornerback’s improvement on a daily basis – along with his competitiveness and intelligence – has led to his success.
“[Ponds] comes from an area down there in Miami, where those guys growing up in high school have a lot of pride down there in South Florida about being a baller,” Cignetti said. “And he's a baller.”
Indiana capitalized quickly on the interception, as Jackson delivered a 42-yard strike over the middle to Omar Cooper Jr. for a touchdown – 33 seconds after Ponds’ interception, giving Indiana a 14-0 lead.
Washington got its run game going on the next possession. Jonah Coleman broke a few tackles on his way to a 46-yard gain, setting up Giles Jackson for a 6-yard touchdown run shortly after. That cut Indiana’s lead to 14-7 with 10:34 left in the half.
Indiana punted again after a quick three and out, and Washington set its sights on tying the game before halftime. Rogers led the Huskies to the Indiana 39-yard line, but Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher met him near the line of scrimmage on a 4th and 3 run, resulting in a Washington turnover on downs.
The Hoosiers churned away the final seven-plus minutes of the first half with a 19-play drive. Indiana drove all the way to the one-yard line, but Washington stuffed three rushes from Ellison and Lawton at the goal line. Cignetti settled for a 19-yard field goal from Nico Radicic, who gave Indiana a 17-7 lead going into halftime.
Cignetti said Washington changed its tendencies, so Indiana adjusted as the game went on.
“They went from a man coverage team to a zone team,” Cignetti said. “So at some point in the game, you almost throw out 50 percent of the game plan and just start shooting them from the hip.”
Things immediately got interesting on the first play of the third quarter. Jackson looked for Cooper, but his pass was tipped and intercepted by Washington’s Jacob Bandes. Four plays later, Williams scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown and trimmed Indiana’s lead to 17-14 early in the third quarter.
Indiana leaned on Ellison to maintain its lead, handing him the ball eight times during its 14-play scoring drive. Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan dialed up some trickery on that play. Ellison took a direct snap, faked a toss to Jackson, then slammed it up the middle for a five-yard rushing touchdown. That gave the Hoosiers a bit of breathing room, leading 24-14 with 5:03 left in the third.
Ellison finished the day with 29 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. That strayed from Indiana’s balanced rushing attack, usually splitting the carries between three or four backs. But Cignetti said Lawton tweaked something and wasn’t 100%, and Ellison had the hot hand.
“There was a time we used to give a guy the ball 42 times a game, but we won't go there,” Cignetti said. “I thought he was terrific, terrific.”
Like it had done all day, Indiana’s defense was at its best when Washington drove past midfield. On 2nd and 10 from the Indiana 36-yard line, Tucker and true freshman defensive lineman Mario Landino blew past Washington’s interior offensive linemen to sack Rogers for a seven-yard loss. Rogers was called for an illegal forward pass on 3rd and 17, forcing Washington to punt on the next play. Indiana’s defense was especially strong in crucial situations, as Washington went 3 for 11 on third down and 1 for 3 on fourth down.
The teams traded punts on the next two drives, and Indiana’s punt returner Myles Price kept momentum on the Hoosiers’ side. His 65-yard punt return gave Indiana optimal field position on the Washington 14-yard line. Indiana had been relying on Ellison throughout the second half, perhaps setting up Jackson for a fake handoff and quarterback keeper on the goal line. Jackson’s 2-yard rushing touchdown gave Indiana a 31-14 lead with 8:55 to play.
Jackson finished his first start of the season having completed 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Washington, which entered the game with the nation’s best pass defense. Cignetti said the offensive line played great, allowing zero sacks and just one quarterback hurry.
Jackson also picked up 17 rushing yards on six carries and scored one rushing touchdown.
“He made some good plays. He left as many plays out there,” Cignetti said. “It's just doing what you're coached to do. Reading your key, don't forget to send the motion, those kinds of things.”
Washington kicked a field goal on the next possession, but it was far too little too late. Indiana kept it on the ground with Ellison, Jackson and Kaelon Black and steadily converted enough first downs to run out the final six-plus minutes of the game.
The Hoosiers celebrated with their rejuvenated fan base as they walked off the field Saturday afternoon. Defensive lineman Marcus Burris Jr. stood on the turf for a few extra seconds and scanned the stands, perhaps to appreciate the turnaround this program has experienced since he joined it before the 2023 season.
With a trip to Michigan State next, Indiana won’t return to Memorial Stadium until Nov. 9, when it hosts Michigan before another sold-out crowd. And if fans or outsiders haven’t recognized it yet, Cignetti felt Indiana’s win over Washington revealed a lot about the Hoosiers.
“Really good teams, championship teams, they find ways to win games,” Cignetti said. “And that's what we did today.”
