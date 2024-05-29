Nation's No. 1 Quarterback Julian Lewis Begins Indiana Visit Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – New Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff will host an official visit this weekend for one of the nation's top recruits.
Julian Lewis, ranked No. 1 in the nation in the class of 2025 by ESPN, is scheduled to begin his official visit to Bloomington on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback is currently committed to USC, but he will take official visits to Indiana, USC, Auburn and Colorado over the next month.
"I’m going to go around and see how I feel with everything," Lewis told On3. "But right now I’m 100 percent with USC.”
Lewis attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. In 2023, he was named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year and was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
Carrollton went 11-2 with Lewis under center last season. He completed186-of-280 passes (66.4%) for 3,094 yards with 48 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Lewis is a consensus five-star recruit. He's ranked as the nation's No. 1 quarterback by ESPN and Rivals, but he comes in at No. 3 by 247 Sports and No. 4 by On3 among class of 2025 quarterbacks.
Indiana currently does not have any quarterback commits in the class of 2025, but its 2024 recruiting class includes four-star quarterback Tyler Cherry and three-star prospect Alberto Mendoza. Cignetti brought quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri with him from James Madison to Indiana, and Lewis' connection with Sunseri is a main factor in his recruitment.
“Coach Tino’s been my guy for a long time,” Lewis told On3. “He was like the first guy to really kind of open my dad’s eyes and my eyes to the whole college football thing. They have a great relationship. I probably wouldn’t have thought about it if coach Tino wasn’t there and stuff."
Indiana in December landed Ohio transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who appears to be the Hoosiers 2024 starter, with returning redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson as the backup. But Rourke has just one year of remaining eligibility, and the potential opportunity to play immediately at Indiana is attractive to Lewis.
“It’s definitely just something we’re looking at,” Lewis told On3. “Indiana hasn’t had a great season the past couple of years and stuff, and like I said, people have been questioning me about it. But, just with the potential of playing freshman year you’ve got to look at it.”
