Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Flourishes in Lane Kiffin's Wide-Open Offense
By Nate Gabler, The Grove Report
OXFORD, Miss. – Most people wouldn't have expected Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to be one of the nation's best passers this year, but he knew what might be possible right away. With his talent getting plugged into new coach Lane Kiffin's offensive system, he could see big things happening.
Corral hasn't been surprised at all with how successful he's been in the Ole Miss offense this season.
"It changed the day the new coaches arrived here,'' Corral said of the mood and attitude around the Ole Miss program. "Guys who didn't want to play started doing things the right way. It's completely different. This is Ole Miss football 2020, dot-dot-dot. It changed the second Coach Kiffin got here.''
A four-star, pro-style quarterback recruit out of Southern California in 2018, Corral played in the allowed four games while redshirting as a true freshman. In one game against Louisiana-Monroe, he went 10-for-10 with 143 yards and two touchdowns off the bench, adding another 78 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
However, Corral’s first year as a starter was a struggle. In the Ole Miss offense of 2019 run by offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, Corral looked far removed from the four-star recruit rating that made him one of 247 Sports’ top 100 players in the nation. He was a 2017 Elite 11 quarterback in high school, along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Smith – and Indiana's Jack Tuttle, who he will compete with Saturday in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.
Simply put, Corral looked like a bust.
After starting the first six games of 2019, Corral was benched for a more mobile, true freshman in John Rhys Plumlee. Alternating reps for the remainder of the season, Ole Miss would win only two conference games that season. Head coach Matt Luke was fired and, of course, so was Rodriguez.
Insert Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin drew out the 2020 quarterback competition between Plumlee and Corral, but it was apparent early that he had a favorite. When the Rebels took the field in Week 1 this season against No. 5 Florida, everyone across the nation could see what Kiffin saw all training camp.
The Ole Miss offense hung 35 points on a Florida defense ranked inside the top-10 by SP+ that game. Corral, in his first game as a starter under Kiffin, completed 71 percent of his throws for 395 yards, scoring three touchdowns and throwing one interception. He also had another 50 rushing yards.
They may not have won the game, but Ole Miss with the Kiffin/Corral pairing was fun to watch again.
Corral would go on to put together one of the best passing seasons in Ole Miss history. He finished the SEC-only regular season as the nation’s No. 3 passer in quarterback efficiency.
If you consider the fact that he had two games this year with over five interceptions (throwing six picks at Arkansas and five at LSU), it’s wild that he could finish that high in overall efficiency. He's thrown for 2,995 yards this season, with 27 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
That’s how good the rest of his season was.
- Week 2 at Kentucky: 83 percent, 371 total yards, 4 touchdowns, no turnovers.
- Week 6 at Vanderbilt: 91 percent, 435 total yards, 6 touchdowns, no turnovers.
- Weeks 7 vs South Carolina: 88 percent, 533 total yards, 5 total touchdowns, no turnovers.
The numbers were silly at times, but the individual throws were almost more impressive. Despite making it clear that he’ll be returning for another season at Ole Miss – the 2021 QB draft class is loaded — Corral made some throws that likely would’ve vaulted him into the early rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Consider this throw in particular. The ball travels 65 yards in the air on an absolute rope, and couldn’t have been dropped in the receiver’s hands any better by Aaron Rodgers.
"I said (to him) at the time it was a John Elway-type of throw," Kiffin said after that game. "It was 70 yards, and he couldn't have put it any better. To throw it that early, as he did, that's a first-round throw."
The old Corral is gone. In 2019, he seemed lost and couldn't read the field. Sure, he’s had his rough days this year, but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks n the entire nation. And now he wants to prove it one last time this season against a 6-1 Indiana team that's leading the nation in interceptions.
Matt Corral always had the tools. Now, with Lane Kiffin at the helm, he’s gotten a chance to put them all together.
"It speaks to Matt Corral and how talented he is,'' Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "At the end of the day, he makes it go.''
Editor's Note: Nate Gabler covers Ole Miss for our Sports Illustrated FanNation site The Grove Report.
Related Outback Bowl stories
- MEET INDIANA QB JACK TUTTLE: Indiana's Jack Tuttle has started only one game this season, but he's had four weeks to get more comfortable in Indiana's offense and he's ready to go in the Outback Bowl. CLICK HERE
- HAPPY HOMECOMING: Indiana has nearly two dozen players from Florida on its roster, and many of its biggest stars are from right here in the Tampa Bay area. The Outback Bowl is a great destination for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- TIAWAN MULLEN EARNS HUGE HONORS: Tiawan Mullen has become the only Indiana cornerback to earn first-team All-American honors. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS DETERMINED FOR FIRST BOWL WIN IN 29 YEARS: Indiana might not have gotten the bowl it wanted, but the Hoosiers have plenty of motivation left. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA USING LAST YEAR'S GATOR BOWL AS MOTIVATION: One year after Indiana lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, the Hoosiers still look to that game as motivation. CLICK HERE