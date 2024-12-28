Safety Louis Moore Transferring Back to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following the 2023 season, Louis Moore was one of Indiana's most notable transfer portal entrants. But fast forward a year, and the safety is a key addition to coach Curt Cignetti's incoming transfer class.
After one season at Ole Miss, Moore has signed with Indiana, according to multiple reports Saturday morning.
Indiana's history with Moore dates back to the 2022 season. Under former head coach Tom Allen, Indiana added Moore as a transfer from Navarro Community College in Texas, where he played safety and wide receiver. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety played sparingly for Indiana in 2022, making nine total tackles and forcing a fumble at Nebraska.
Moore had a breakout year in 2023 and performed as one of Indiana's best defenders. He finished second among Hoosiers with 82 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He had four games with at least nine tackles, and his interceptions came against Illinois and Akron.
According to Pro Football Focus, Moore was Indiana's second-highest graded defender (73.3), and he had the fifth-highest run defense grade (80.1), 12th-highest tackling grade (71.7) and third-highest coverage grade (69.5).
But when Indiana fired Allen after the 2023 season, Moore and a significant chunk of the roster entered the transfer portal. The safety landed at Ole Miss, where he played in 10 games and made 34 tackles, one pass defended and an assisted sack.
Moore played 297 snaps for the 9-3 Rebels, primarily at free safety. Among Ole Miss defenders with at least 220 snaps played, Moore had the 16th-highest PFF grade for defense (62.4) and the 14th-highest coverage grade (58.3).
Moore represents an important addition to Indiana's incoming transfer portal class. The Hoosiers have lost safeties Shawn Asbury II, Terry Jones Jr. and Josh Sanguinetti to graduation, leaving Amare Ferrell as the team's lone returning safety with starting experience.
Related stories on Indiana football
- JACKSON COMMITS: Makai Jackson will join the Hoosiers in 2025 after totaling 2,154 receiving yards at Appalachian State and Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
- MENDOZA TO IU: Following a sophomore season with 3,004 passing yards at California, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to Indiana and teaming up with his brother, Alberto. CLICK HERE
- KAMARA RETURNS: Defensive end Mikail Kamara made the announcement that he'll return to the Hoosiers on Christmas Day. CLICK HERE