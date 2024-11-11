Opening Line: Indiana an Underdog For First Time in 2024 Against Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be in uncharted territory when it plays at Ohio State in two weeks. For the first time all season, Indiana is an underdog.
Ohio State opened as 9.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers, according to Action Network on Monday afternoon. The over/under is 54.5 points. Indiana is a plus-285 underdog on the moneyline, and Ohio State's moneyline odds are minus-365.
Game time and television information has not been announced for this game, which will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 23.
Indiana has a bye week before what could be a top-five matchup, depending on what happens around the country. Ohio State plays at Northwestern on Saturday before hosting the Hoosiers. In Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 and Indiana came in at No. 5.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
- Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
- Week 10: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 47-10 win at Michigan State. The game went over 53.5 points.
- Week 11: Indiana did not cover a 14.5-point spread as a favorite in its 20-15 win at home against Michigan. The game went under 47.5 points.
- Week 12: Bye
Ohio State leads the all-time series against Indiana 79-12-5. The Buckeyes have a 28-game win streak against the Hoosiers, dating back to 1991. The teams tied 27-27 during the 1990 season, and Indiana's last win over Ohio State came in 1988, when the Hoosiers won 41-7 in Bloomington.
Indiana also defeated Ohio State 31-10 during the 1987 season, snapping a winless streak against the Buckeyes since 1951. Five of Indiana's win in this series came between 1901-13.
In coach Curt Cignetti's first season, Indiana secured the first 10-win season in program history Saturday with a 20-15 win over Michigan. That was the first time since Week 1 against Florida International that Indiana did not cover the point spread.
The Hoosiers led the Wolverines 17-3 at halftime, but generated just 18 yards of total offense in the second half. However, the defense made stops in critical situations to keep their undefeated season alive.
Ohio State is currently 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes' lone loss this year came on Oct. 12 at No. 1 Oregon, where they fell 32-31. That gave Ohio State its first and only loss in Big Ten play, a stretch that includes wins over Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue.
Most recently, the Buckeyes won 45-0 at home against Purdue. They also beat Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall in nonconference play.
