LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball's Season Opener Against SIU-Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After exhibition wins over Tennessee and Marian, Indiana officially begins the 2024-25 regular season Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in the nation heading into the fourth season under coach Mike Woodson, who revamped the roster with six transfers and one freshman. SIUE began its season on Monday with a 95-42 win over Westminster.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights and thoughts from the game live from Assembly Hall.
7:51 p.m. – Starting lineup tonight for Indiana: Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo. Carlyle is back in the starting lineup after missing Friday's game against Marian, which means Trey Galloway will come off the bench. Mgbako and Reneau are Indiana's lone returning starters from last season, with Rice, Carlyle and Ballo transferring in.
6:30 p.m. – Indiana senior guard Anthony Leal is out for tonight's game, according to the Big Ten pregame availability report. No one else was listed out or questionable, which means Trey Galloway, Bryson Tucker, Jakai Newton and Kannan Carlyle will be available Wednesday night after missing one of Indiana's two exhibition games.
