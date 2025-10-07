How to Watch No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon: TV, Stream, Kickoff Time
The marquee matchup in college football this weekend pins two undefeated, top 10 teams against each other Saturday at Autzen Stadium, as No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana. Both teams are coming off a bye after important road wins, with the Hoosiers winning at Iowa and the Ducks defeating then-No. 3 Penn State.
"Good bye week. Got rested up. Got practice in. Kept the fundamentals and timing sharp," Cignetti said. "Now it's 100 percent focus on Oregon. Great opponent, great team, a lot of great players. Extremely well-coached. Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth."
"Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They're a great football team. Looking forward to the challenge. Confident in our team."
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon
- Who: No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0)
- What: Top-10 matchup with implications on the Big Ten title race and College Football Playoff
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 11
- Where: Autzen Stadium (54,000) in Eugene, Ore.
- TV: CBS
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), Jenny Dell (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 161 or 196)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Oregon is a seven-point favorite, and the over/under is 55.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday evening.
- Recent results: Both teams are coming off a bye week. Indiana won 20-15 at Iowa the previous week, while Oregon won 30-24 in overtime at No. 3 Penn State.
- Series history: Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1. Under coach Gerry DiNardo, Indiana won the most recent matchup 30-24 in Eugene on Sept. 11, 2004 despite being outgained 495 to 198 in total yards. The Ducks won the first two matchups: 28-22 in Portland, Ore. in 1963, followed by a 29-21 win in Bloomington, Ind. in 1964.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 52 degrees and cloudy with a 65% chance of rain and southwest winds at 5-10 miles per hour Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Eugene.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 16-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including a 10-2 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Oregon's Dan Lanning has a 40-6 record in four seasons with the Ducks, including a 26-3 mark in Big Ten play and a 2024 conference title. He was previously Georgia's defensive coordinator.