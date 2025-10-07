Hoosiers Now

How to Watch No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon: TV, Stream, Kickoff Time

Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers have a tough task on the road as they look to stay undefeated against the Oregon Ducks. Here's the television information and more details on the top-10 matchup.

Jack Ankony

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti celebrates a win over Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti celebrates a win over Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The marquee matchup in college football this weekend pins two undefeated, top 10 teams against each other Saturday at Autzen Stadium, as No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana. Both teams are coming off a bye after important road wins, with the Hoosiers winning at Iowa and the Ducks defeating then-No. 3 Penn State.

"Good bye week. Got rested up. Got practice in. Kept the fundamentals and timing sharp," Cignetti said. "Now it's 100 percent focus on Oregon. Great opponent, great team, a lot of great players. Extremely well-coached. Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth."

"Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They're a great football team. Looking forward to the challenge. Confident in our team."

Dan Lanning Oregon Football
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as they faced the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's more information on the matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon

  • Who: No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0)
  • What: Top-10 matchup with implications on the Big Ten title race and College Football Playoff
  • When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 11
  • Where: Autzen Stadium (54,000) in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV: CBS
  • TV Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), Jenny Dell (sideline)
  • Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 161 or 196)
  • Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
  • Point spread: Oregon is a seven-point favorite, and the over/under is 55.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday evening.
  • Recent results: Both teams are coming off a bye week. Indiana won 20-15 at Iowa the previous week, while Oregon won 30-24 in overtime at No. 3 Penn State.
  • Series history: Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1. Under coach Gerry DiNardo, Indiana won the most recent matchup 30-24 in Eugene on Sept. 11, 2004 despite being outgained 495 to 198 in total yards. The Ducks won the first two matchups: 28-22 in Portland, Ore. in 1963, followed by a 29-21 win in Bloomington, Ind. in 1964.
  • Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 52 degrees and cloudy with a 65% chance of rain and southwest winds at 5-10 miles per hour Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Eugene.
  • Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 16-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including a 10-2 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Oregon's Dan Lanning has a 40-6 record in four seasons with the Ducks, including a 26-3 mark in Big Ten play and a 2024 conference title. He was previously Georgia's defensive coordinator.

