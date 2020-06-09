Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor in Plea Deal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, during a hearing in Monroe County Court on Tuesday, according to the Bloomington Herald-Times

Three other charges against Hendershot from his arrest in February, including a felony residential entry and misdemeanor domestic battery, are dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Hendershot, a redshirt-junior at Indiana, was the team's second-leading receiver a year ago with 52 catches, an Indiana school record for tight ends. He is from North Salem, Ind., and played high school football at Tri-West.

Indiana suspended him indefinitely after the arrest but brought him back on modified status last month. Now the the case has been settled with just the misdemeanor charge, it's likely that he will be fully reinstated to the team.

Indiana players are returning to campus this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the campus in mid-March. Indiana was in the midst of spring practice at the time, and had gotten four workouts in. Hendershot didn't take part in any spring practices because of his suspension.

According to a release from Bloomington Police in February, Hendershot was arrested after he entered his former girlfriend's apartment without permission. Hendershot took the woman's phone after questioning her faithfulness and subsequently "grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall" when she attempted to retrieve it.

Hendershot threw the phone into the kitchen and left the apartment, the ex-girlfriend said. She then called 911 and Hendershot was arrested at his residence.