Quarterback Tayven Jackson Wants To Build His Own Legacy At Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis tore through the Wisconsin defense for 18 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists, but as he walked off Branch McCracken Court after a 63-45 win on Jan. 14, some of the focus shifted.

"Tayven, you know what to do," one fan shouted to Jackson-Davis' younger brother.

Tayven Jackson is no stranger to Assembly Hall, but this experience was unique. Flanked by Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell, Jackson sat on the wooden bleachers not only observing his brother's All-American candidacy, but listening to Allen's recruiting pitch.

"I can watch that dude play basketball forever," Jackson said. "He's the best basketball player I've ever seen, and I enjoy watching him play. But I know I was on a visit and the fans, I mean, it was crazy. It was so surreal what they did at Assembly Hall. I'm just blessed and I'm privileged, so I can't ask for more."

During his recruiting visit, Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson talks with head coach Tom Allen (right) and offensive coordinator Walt Bell (left) before the Indiana basketball game against Wisconsin on Jan. 14 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

When Jackson entered the transfer portal after one season as a backup quarterback at Tennessee, he said Indiana stood out the most because of Allen. The two have known each other for five-plus years, going back to their Sunday afternoon phone calls when Jackson was winning state championships as the quarterback at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind.

During the decision-making process, Jackson's parents were on board with Indiana and he was well aware of his brother's love for the university. But at the same time, Jackson wanted to make his own decision. He was sold on Allen's energy, love for his players, the program's culture and IU's proximity to home. And for Allen, securing a high-caliber quarterback was priority No. 1 this offseason after Dexter Williams II's injury and Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Grant Gremel entering the transfer portal.

Jackson announced his commitment a day later, and since making his decision, his older brother has gone an absolute tear. Riding a four-game win streak, Jackson-Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.8 assists with a 63.4 field goal percentage. While some may refer to Tayven Jackson as "Trayce's brother," he's hoping to make a name for himself at Indiana.

"First of all, he's been playing very good since I've committed here, so I think it's a lucky charm. Nah, I'm just kidding," Jackson said. "He's really old, he's like 23, so he won't be here for a long time. He'll be gone, and I'm just starting here, trying to build my own legacy."

In his first weeks on campus, what Jackson expected of Allen's program has come true. He called it a "fantastic" culture where everyone wants each other to succeed, and there's no jealousy.

Indiana has plenty of work to do to improve upon a 6-18 stretch during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and they're hoping Jackson can be a major part of that. Allen said Indiana will enter spring football, which begins on March 4, with four scholarship quarterbacks: Jackson, Brendan Sorsby, Broc Lowry and Williams, who could miss the entire 2023 season.

A lack of experience is a potential issue with this group, as Jackson and Sorsby combined for 10 pass attempts as freshmen in 2022. Lowry will be a true freshman when next season begins. But where the Hoosiers lack in experience, they're hoping to make up for in talent. While Jackson didn't commit to Indiana out of high school, he'd be the highest-ranked quarterback in Indiana program history, per the 247Sports metrics.

Jackson was a four-star recruit ranked No. 198 overall in the class of 2022, and he chose Tennessee over some of the top programs across the country. He spent his freshman season learning under veteran quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy candidate for most of the 2022 season before tearing his ACL on Nov. 19 at South Carolina.

Jackson said Hooker and Milton taught him to look at the game of football from a business prospective. He said he got "all the little kid immaturity stuff" out of the way and learned how to treat football like a job by always being on time, doing the right things, going overboard with film preparation and training and striving for perfection. Jackson didn't see much in-game action at Tennessee – he completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards with four rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown – but he feels like he gained a better understanding of how to read defensive coverages.

"I think Tennessee has shown me that not just on-field work is the definition of playing quarterback," Jackson said. "I think most quarterbacks in the league and quarterbacks at Tennessee right now, their board work and the knowledge of the game is just unreal. I think the coaches there have really helped me out in my career already ... Seeing what I have to be to be on that level and where I have to get to, I think that's going to show me a lot."

Transferring to Indiana, Jackson is beginning to learn the up-tempo offense that offensive coordinator Walt Bell implemented at Indiana in his first season in 2022. Jackson is comfortable with this style of play after one season at Tennessee, which runs fast-paced offense that led the FBS with 525.5 yards per game. Jackson is hoping to bring versatility to Indiana's quarterback room by using his athleticism to make plays with his feet, as well as through the air.

He's also excited about a potential backfield duo with running back Jaylin Lucas, who was an All-American kick returner as a freshman in 2022. Jackson said he heard from everyone at Indiana that Lucas is the fastest person they've ever seen, and he's gotten a glimpse of that "blazing" speed already.

With spring football just over a month away, Jackson is working to gain the trust of his new teammates.

"You can't be a great quarterback if you're not a leader," Jackson said. "Coach Allen has already made this program amazing, so I'm just going to hop on board and do my best. The goal is to win a Big Ten championship."