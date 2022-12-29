Indiana Football 2023 Recruiting Class: Player Profiles, Tom Allen's Thoughts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The early signing period for college football took place on Dec. 21, and Indiana signed eight players on offense, seven on defense and one specialist. Indiana's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 70 in the nation and last in the Big Ten behind Purdue and Wisconsin.

Indiana coach Tom Allen emphasized length and athleticism with this class, which he believes he accomplished in this recruiting cycle.

"Obviously speed is always going to be a variable we're trying to improve here, but really trying to get bigger, longer guys," Allen said. "It always is about fit for me. That will never change no matter where they come from. So this class is just full of that. A lot of good balance here. Just addressing needs that you always do and then to be able to maximize the current landscape that we're dealing with here with recruiting right now."

Here's a complete breakdown of Indiana's 2023 recruiting class, including high school players and collegiate transfers.

Class of 2023 High School Recruits

Austin Barrett

Position: Offensive line



Offensive line Measurables: 6-foot-7, 275 pounds

6-foot-7, 275 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 1010 overall, No. 82 offensive lineman

Three-star recruit, No. 1010 overall, No. 82 offensive lineman High School: Saint Charles East High School in Saint Charles, Ill.

Saint Charles East High School in Saint Charles, Ill. Accomplishments: Barrett was selected to the Blue-Grey All-America Bowl and named first-team All-Kane County as a senior. He was ranked among the top heavyweight wrestlers national by FloWrestling entering his senior year. Austin's brother, Dylan, is an offensive lineman at Wisconsin.

Barrett was selected to the Blue-Grey All-America Bowl and named first-team All-Kane County as a senior. He was ranked among the top heavyweight wrestlers national by FloWrestling entering his senior year. Austin's brother, Dylan, is an offensive lineman at Wisconsin. Notable offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, UConn, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Boston College, Cincinnati, UConn, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia What Tom Allen said: "Just so excited about him from St. Charles, Illinois. St. Charles East High School. Big, long athlete that plays offensive tackle. I love that he is a wrestler. I love his toughness, love his attitude. Just really, really been well, and he has a tremendously high ceiling that he is going to be able to attain to when he comes. Excited about getting Austin here and getting him going."

Derrick Bohler

Position: Wide receiver



Wide receiver Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

6-foot-1, 195 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 1211 overall, No. 170 wide receiver

Three-star recruit, No. 1211 overall, No. 170 wide receiver High School: Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla.

Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Accomplishments: Bohler caught 23 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns as a senior and earned third-team All-8A-6A from the Miami Herald as a junior. He played at Reagan High School in San Antonio, Tex. as a sophomore, where he posted 500 receiving yards to help Reagan win the District 28-6A title.

Bohler caught 23 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns as a senior and earned third-team All-8A-6A from the Miami Herald as a junior. He played at Reagan High School in San Antonio, Tex. as a sophomore, where he posted 500 receiving yards to help Reagan win the District 28-6A title. Notable offers: Boston College, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia

Boston College, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia What Tom Allen said: "Right out of high school good size. Very mature. Physically runs well. Really, really good ball skills. Just love getting to meet him through this process, and he came up and saw us over the summertime and had a chance to have a visit then and came back on his official visit with his mom, Bonnie. Just a great young man that fits with us, and so excited about him being here."

Ta'Derius Collins

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

6-foot-4, 240 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 429 overall, No. 44 edge

Three-star recruit, No. 429 overall, No. 44 edge Background: Northwood High School in Shreveport, La.

Northwood High School in Shreveport, La. Accomplishments: Named co-MVP of District 1-4A by the district coaches as a senior, making 62 tackles with 24.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Named co-MVP of District 1-4A by the district coaches as a senior, making 62 tackles with 24.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks and three forced fumbles. Notable offers: Baylor, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, TCU

Baylor, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, TCU What Tom Allen said: "So excited about TaDerius. He has length, 6'4". He is a basketball player as well as football. You know I love multi-sport guys. I already mentioned that one of them is a wrestler. Now TaDerius is a basketball player and just guys that compete in other sports. He is an edge guy that you are looking for and guys that can rush the passer. And he can actually play either position, the end or the bull spot. Excited about him out of Northwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana."

The Shreveport Times Elite 8 athlete Ta'Derius "Tootie" Collins of Northwood High School, photographed on July 23, 2022. Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amare Ferrell

Position: Safety



Safety Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

6-foot-1, 195 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 566 overall, No. 50 safety

Three-star recruit, No. 566 overall, No. 50 safety High School: Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla.

Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla. Accomplishments: Helped Columbia reach the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state semifinals. He posted 39 tackles and three interceptions during his junior season to earn All-First Coast honors.

Helped Columbia reach the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state semifinals. He posted 39 tackles and three interceptions during his junior season to earn All-First Coast honors. Notable offers: Arizona, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Pittsburgh

Arizona, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Pittsburgh What Tom Allen said: "Amare is a really, really talented safety that we brought to us here from Lake City, Florida, Columbia High School. Got a chance to watch him play in person in the state semifinals. Just so impressed with his athleticism. He is a big guy that can move, and really, really good tackler. He has really good feet and can run. So Amare has been with us. Came and visited over the summer. Committed to us and stayed true to us the whole time. A lot of people tried to come in on him because he is a really talented player, but just really appreciate him staying with us. Excited about his future. It's going to be very, very bright, and he is a guy that will be here midyear as well and have a chance to come in and compete to play right away. I know that's his goal."

Columbia High School Tigers Amare Ferrell plays defense at the Florida High School 7v7 Association state championship in The Villages on Friday, June 24, 2022. PAUL RYAN/CORRESPONDENT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Orlando Greenlow

Position: Athlete (wide receiver in high school)



Athlete (wide receiver in high school) Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

6-foot-5, 210 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 1257 overall, No. 179 wide receiver

Three-star recruit, No. 1257 overall, No. 179 wide receiver High School: Lawndale High School in Lawndale, Calif.

Lawndale High School in Lawndale, Calif. Accomplishments: Greenlow caught 13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as a senior, while also playing basketball and running track. He owns the top 5 marks in Lawndale history in the 100 (11.08), 200 (22.84), and 400 (51.34) meter events in track.

Greenlow caught 13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as a senior, while also playing basketball and running track. He owns the top 5 marks in Lawndale history in the 100 (11.08), 200 (22.84), and 400 (51.34) meter events in track. Notable offers: Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State What Tom Allen said: "Big old athlete. He is listed as a wide receiver, 6-5, 210 pounds, but I put him as an athlete. He is out of Lawndale, California. Just can play receiver, can rush the quarterback, could be a tight end. Not totally sure he knows that. We've talked about that, but you find long athletes that can run. Fits with us. Came with his mom over the summer. Just fell in love with him and his attitude. He is one that when the Big Ten kind of moved out west there and included USC and UCLA, adding them allowed us to really expand a little bit out there. He was a beneficiary of that, and excited to have Orlando with us as a part of our program now."

Tyler 'Bubba' Jeffries

Position: Offensive line



Offensive line Measurables: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

6-foot-5, 298 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 995 overall, No. 75 offensive lineman

Three-star recruit, No. 995 overall, No. 75 offensive lineman High School: Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn.

Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn. Accomplishments: Jeffries received all-state honors as a freshman and junior. He played varsity football Greenback High School and played offensive line as an eighth grader. He helped Alcoa win three-straight Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Class 3A state titles.

Jeffries received all-state honors as a freshman and junior. He played varsity football Greenback High School and played offensive line as an eighth grader. He helped Alcoa win three-straight Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Class 3A state titles. Notable offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia What Tom Allen said: "Tyler Jeffries, known as Bubba. Man, what a tough guy. Love him. Love his mindset. Loves to work. Plays mean and nasty. Big guy. Alcoa, Tennessee. All they do is win. He has won, like, eight or nine straight state championships in a row, which is unbelievable. Just love his family. A guy that we really just as a program fell in love with all of them because they love what we're all about, love football. He is going to come in here and work and train and embrace everything about this program and make us better. Really excited about having Bubba with us on the offensive line."

Tyler Jeffries of Alcoa High School is named one of Knox News' Elite 8, a collection of the top college football prospects in the Knoxville area for the Class of 2022. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

William Larkins

Position: Offensive line



Offensive line Measurables: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

6-foot-4, 300 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 1169 overall, No. 87 offensive lineman

Three-star recruit, No. 1169 overall, No. 87 offensive lineman High School: Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory Accomplishments: Larkins started at center for Chaminade-Madonna, who won Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship during Larkins' junior and senior seasons.

Larkins started at center for Chaminade-Madonna, who won Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship during Larkins' junior and senior seasons. Notable offers: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Michigan, Central Florida

East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Michigan, Central Florida What Tom Allen said: "Big offensive linemen. The third one we've already mentioned is out of high school O-line. Big 6'4", 300 pounds. Played very good high school football in Hollywood, Florida. Chaminade-Madonna Prep is where he has been going to school and playing a lot of football. Won another state championship. Won multiple ones with that great program there with Coach Jones. Just going to come up here and develop. He will be here midyear as well. Just a chance to come up here and compete in our program. He has been here a couple of different times. Came once on his official visit and then came up here on his own to just continue to be around our players and be with our program, and just love his passion for Indiana football and his passion for what we're building here and the culture we've created. So really excited to get Will up here. He will be up here in a few weeks getting ready to get in that weight room and get stronger."

Broc Lowry

Position: Quarterback



Quarterback Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

6-foot-3, 195 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 1075 overall, No. 51 quarterback

Three-star recruit, No. 1075 overall, No. 51 quarterback High School: Canfield High School in Canfield, Ohio

Canfield High School in Canfield, Ohio Accomplishments: Lowry was a three-time all-state selection and the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year as a senior. ESPN rated him as the No. 1 quarterback in Ohio. He led Canfield to its first Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state title as a senior with a 14-1 record. Lowry was named MVP of the state championship game and set the Canfield career record for passing yards (4,967), completions (368), and passing touchdowns (40).

Lowry was a three-time all-state selection and the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year as a senior. ESPN rated him as the No. 1 quarterback in Ohio. He led Canfield to its first Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state title as a senior with a 14-1 record. Lowry was named MVP of the state championship game and set the Canfield career record for passing yards (4,967), completions (368), and passing touchdowns (40). Notable offers: Buffalo, Dartmouth, Illinois State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Toledo, Youngstown State

Buffalo, Dartmouth, Illinois State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Toledo, Youngstown State What Tom Allen said: "Coming out of high school, I tell you, what a career. Just led his team to a state championship there in Canfield, Ohio. Just a tough, hard-nosed competitor. That's how I would best describe Broc. He is going to be midyear, so he will be here in a couple of weeks. But he is just a winner and plays the game with a chip on his shoulder. Runs the football. Throws the football. Pretty much ran for 2,000, threw for 2,000. And even in the state championship game threw a touchdown pass, a couple of those. Ran for a few. Caught one. Just plays defense, plays safety, makes tackles. As a matter of fact that's what really caught my eye. I joked with him when we first started recruiting him is I loved his defensive film. He was coming down smoking folks and just loves to hit and just has that tough mentality to him that he is going to bring. And just really love his family. They came several times. Got to come to several games and been able to get around our guys and just really respect him for what he has done as a high school player, and now is he going to be here soon and being developed as a college athlete. So excited about bringing Broc to our program."

Nicolas Radicic

Position: Kicker



Kicker Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

5-foot-11, 180 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 3 kicker

Three-star recruit, No. 3 kicker High School: Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas

Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas Accomplishments: Radicic was selected to participate in the 2023 Army All-American Bowl. Kohl's Kicking ranked Radicic as a five-star recruit.

Radicic was selected to participate in the 2023 Army All-American Bowl. Kohl's Kicking ranked Radicic as a five-star recruit. Notable offers: Air Force

Air Force What Tom Allen said: "Nicolas Radicic is our kicker. An All-American. Just one of the best kickers in the country. We have a pretty comprehensive way of going about finding our kickers, and Charles has been a great -- it's the same process we went through to find Charles. We went through the same process with Nick. He goes by Nico, but one of the best in America. He is an Army All-American and just has that kind of leg talent. He has to come do it, got to prove it here, but that's what he is going to be here to do is kick for us. He brings a lot of confidence coming out of Coppell High School there in Texas. Very strong program out of that state with a lot of history. So has come from a very well-prepared and has a really big and extensive soccer background as well. Even internationally. So very good athlete, and I like that in our specialist guys that have been multi-sport guys that understand how to compete and do a great job of having that mindset, bringing that to our kicking game and our specialist game. I'm really excited about having Nico with us. He is going to do a tremendous job here for us."

Future Indiana Hoosier Nicolas Radicic lines up to kick for Coppell High School. Kohl's Professional Camps

Jordan Shaw

Position: Defensive back



Defensive back Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds

6-foot, 170 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 728 overall, No. 75 cornerback

Three-star recruit, No. 728 overall, No. 75 cornerback High School: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, Calif.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, Calif. Accomplishments: Selected to play in the All-America Bowl and was named the Del Ray League Player of the Year as a senior. He was a two-time all-area selection, making 83 tackles with seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on defense as as senior. Shaw returned five punts and one kickoff for a touchdown, while also playing wide receiver.

Selected to play in the All-America Bowl and was named the Del Ray League Player of the Year as a senior. He was a two-time all-area selection, making 83 tackles with seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on defense as as senior. Shaw returned five punts and one kickoff for a touchdown, while also playing wide receiver. Notable offers: Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State What Tom Allen said: "Really was a tremendous addition to our program out of the state of California. Really had a great opportunity to get to know his family. His dad played at Michigan. Kind of gave us that Midwest connection even though they're all from California originally. Another opportunity because of us going out there to play with our conference expansion, it's given us a chance to be able to attract him. He has length. He runs really well. He watches film. He has tremendous ball skills. He is a great receiver in high school. Made a ton of plays with the ball in his hand. A punt returner. That's what I look for when you look at DBs. You love them to be punt returners. It shows athleticism with the ball in their hand. So real excited about bringing him from St. Pius X High School out there in Downey, California. Just a guy that fits with us. Excited about him being here. He wasn't afraid to come across country here and be a Hoosier, which is pretty cool. We have a national brand, and you see that by this group of guys here. All the different states represented. We got alumni across this country. I think that's a huge benefit. There's no doubt about it, as we continue to build our football program."

Sam West

Position: Tight end



Tight end Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

6-foot-5, 205 pounds Rankings: Three-star recruit, No. 728 overall, No. 35 tight end

Three-star recruit, No. 728 overall, No. 35 tight end High School: Greensburg Community High School in Greensburg, Ind.

Greensburg Community High School in Greensburg, Ind. Accomplishments: Played quarterback, tight end and defense in high school, recording 18 passing touchdowns, 17 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in his career with 64 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss as a senior.

Played quarterback, tight end and defense in high school, recording 18 passing touchdowns, 17 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in his career with 64 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss as a senior. Notable offers: Tennessee, Rutgers, Purdue, Iowa State

Tennessee, Rutgers, Purdue, Iowa State What Tom Allen said: "Once again, another multi-sport guy. Was an SEC baseball commit prior to deciding he want wanted to make his future in football. Was a high school quarterback, played multiple positions. We're projecting him as a tight end. He is a big athlete. That's how I view him. Just a guy from Greensburg, Indiana here in our home state. From a great family. Sister already goes to school here. Just got a chance to be with him. He got to come to many of our games this year, pretty much all of them, and just a chance to connect with him and his family. Allowed him to be able to truly get engrained with our guys from the very beginning and get connected with our commits that were already joining us after the summer visits. Sam is going to bring good athleticism to that tight end position, and he is another midyear guy."

Incoming Transfers

Andre Carter

Position: Defensive line



Defensive line Measurables: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

6-foot-5, 265 pounds Previous School: Western Michigan

Western Michigan High School: Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Mich.

Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Mich. Accomplishments: Carter is a former three-star recruit who played the last five seasons at Western Michigan. He started all 12 games in 2022, earning second-team All-MAC honors with 68 tackles, a team-best 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one safety.

Carter is a former three-star recruit who played the last five seasons at Western Michigan. He started all 12 games in 2022, earning second-team All-MAC honors with 68 tackles, a team-best 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one safety. What Tom Allen said: "He's a big man. Really excited about him. 6'4"-plus and 265 pounds. He just graduated. He is not just physically a big man. He is mature, and he has just done so many great things for them there. And the job that those coaches did at that program, especially on defense, is impressive. Their defensive line was impressive. A chance to get him to come here and an opportunity to play in the Big Ten, so just love Andre. Got a chance to get to know his mother. The relationship that they have is really special. Just excited about bringing him here, and he will be in here midyear, and have a chance to truly dive right into this and get a chance to really plug in and earn a spot. He knows that, and that's what this is all about for everybody that we brought in. But just excited about the maturity he brings to us and the opportunity to be able to elevate his game and play in the Big Ten and to be able to reach his goals. So excited to have Andre with us."

Western Michigan defensive lineman Andre Carter (5) tackles Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) during first half action of the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jamier Johnson

Position: Defensive back



Defensive back Measurables: 6-foot, 175 pounds

6-foot, 175 pounds Previous School: Texas

Texas High School: John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif.

John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Accomplishments: Johnson is a former four-star recruit and top-275 prospect out of high school. He appeared in 17 games with one start at Texas across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Johnson is a former four-star recruit and top-275 prospect out of high school. He appeared in 17 games with one start at Texas across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. What Tom Allen said: "Another transfer that we got from University of Texas as a DB. Lost some DBs to graduation this year and the NFL. So really important to be able to get some older guys in here and gives us great length and athleticism to come to us here. He is another California high school player that comes via the transfer situation. So got a chance to spend time with him, get to know him here and bring him into the fold. So excited about him. His parents came with him on his visit, and Mom and Dad really fell in love with our culture and our environment he is going to be in, and excited about developing him here and helping us do great things defensively here with him in the secondary."

Jamison Kelly

Position: Safety



Safety Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

6-foot-2, 205 pounds Previous Schools: Jones Community College, Louisiana Tech

Jones Community College, Louisiana Tech High School: Columbia High School in Columbia, Miss.



Columbia High School in Columbia, Miss. Accomplishments: Kelly is a former three-star recruit who appeared in 17 games on defense and special teams at Louisiana Tech in 2020 and 2021. At Jones Community College in 2022, Kelly was second on the team with 51 tackles, as well as 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups.

Kelly is a former three-star recruit who appeared in 17 games on defense and special teams at Louisiana Tech in 2020 and 2021. At Jones Community College in 2022, Kelly was second on the team with 51 tackles, as well as 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups. What Tom Allen said: "Another safety coming to us from Columbia, Mississippi. Went to Jones Community College. Man, tell you what, what a physical football player. I love how he can run and tackle. He has great length. 6'1"-plus, close to 6'2", 205, 210 pounds. Just bringing the guy that has -- he is a guy we recruited out of high school. To be able to continue to stay recruiting him and get to know him and got a lot of connections down there, so just really love Jamison's attitude. Man, he loves, loves football. Loves to practice. Loves to train. Loves to work. Brings that physical mindset to everything he does. Really excited about bringing Jamison here and expect him to come in here and compete this spring."

Max Longman

Position: Offensive line



Offensive line Measurables: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

6-foot-4, 315 pounds Previous School: UMass

UMass High School: Portage Central High School in Portage, Mich.

Portage Central High School in Portage, Mich. Accomplishments: After earning a Division 1-2 All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press at Portage Central, Longman started 24 games for UMass from 2019-22. He started at left tackle, right tackle and right guard for UMass.

After earning a Division 1-2 All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press at Portage Central, Longman started 24 games for UMass from 2019-22. He started at left tackle, right tackle and right guard for UMass. What Tom Allen said: "Another transfer that we had here today that I'm so so excited about Max. Getting to know his mom when she came on his visit and just a guy that fits with us. You know, tough, hard-nosed. Coming from University of Massachusetts and been a starter there for the last several years. Just brings that maturity and that experience and the grown-man strength and the ability to come in here and play. So just really excited about him. Just the more time I spend with him even as recently as of last night talking to him and continuing to get to know him and just really knowing how much he really fits here and has been a dream to be able to play in the Big Ten. Midwest guy from Michigan originally. Just excited about Max and what he is going to bring to our program."

Tyrik McDaniel

Position: Safety



Safety Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

6-foot-1, 185 pounds Previous Schools: Independence Community College, Old Dominion

Independence Community College, Old Dominion High School: Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C.

Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C. Accomplishments: McDaniel is a former three-star recruit that began his collegiate career at Old Dominion for two seasons. Despite missing the final four games due to injury, he earned second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors in 2022. He is rated as the No. 1 junior college safety and No. 17 overall prospect by 247Sports.

McDaniel is a former three-star recruit that began his collegiate career at Old Dominion for two seasons. Despite missing the final four games due to injury, he earned second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors in 2022. He is rated as the No. 1 junior college safety and No. 17 overall prospect by 247Sports. What Tom Allen said: "I tell you what, another junior college transfer that I just really was drawn to. There's just something about his mindset that he brings to us, and he is coming to us from Independence Community College there in Kansas and from the state of South Carolina originally out of high school. Tyrik will play safety for us, and he brings a physicality to that position. Some more maturity and some experience that we need losing three seniors back there in that rotation that we have. So just want to be able to get Tyrik in here. He will be in here in the spring semester here in a few weeks and get a chance to get him rolling right away. Big, over 6-foot tall and 190 pounds and really can run and physical guy. Just a tremendous drive, passion to be able to play in the Big Ten Conference and be able to show and prove who he is as a player and as a man. I'm excited about that. I love just hearing his story and getting to know him. And having his dad here with us and just being able to connect with them and just kind of see his heart and what he wants to do when he comes here. So just expect him to come here and compete to get on that field right away and make a difference on you are on team defensively."

Defensive back Tyrik McDaniel on his official visit to Indiana University. via @DonnellMcdaniel on Twitter