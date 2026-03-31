Questions For Each Indiana Football Defensive Position Group In Spring Practice

Spring football is in full swing in Bloomington.

Indiana is the defending national champion going into its third season under coach Curt Cignetti, but things are going to be a bit different in 2026. Indiana lost several key defenders on coordinator Bryant Haines' unit, but they also seemed to do well in the transfer portal and retained important pieces.

Here's one question for each defensive position group.

Defensive Line

Indiana Hoosiers defensive linemen Mario Landino (97) and Mikail Kamara (6) tackle Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher during the national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who steps up on the edge?

With All-American Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino returing at defensive tackle, the middle of Indiana's line is shaping up to be a powerful, run-stopping unit yet again.

But look outside, and the Hoosiers lost defensive ends Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt. Those three combined for 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during the 2025 season, creating a major need for a pass-rushing presence in the transfer portal.

To replace them, Indiana landed Kansas State transfers Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor, as well as Notre Dame transfer Joshua Burnham. Daniel Ndukwe could also be in line for more snaps after showing flashes as a sophomore. There's reason to believe the transfer could step in and produce right away, given their portal rankings and track records, but some level of uncertainty remains an the edge compared to the interior of the line.

Linebackers

Indiana Hoosiers linebackers Isaiah Jones (46) and Rolijah Hardy (21) celebrate during the National Championship against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who's the third linebacker?

Despite playing more two-linebacker formations in 2024, Indiana was so strong and deep at linebacker in 2025 that it couldn't help but play Aiden Fisher, Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy together. The Hoosiers won't have that luxury in 2026, as Fisher is off the NFL.

So, they'll have to decide whether a senior like Kaiden Turner is ready for a larger role despite not playing much throughout his career, or if members of the 2025 recruiting class like PJ Nelson or Amari Kamara. They could also go back to more two-linebacker formation, which would in theory bolster their pass coverage with another defensive back.

Cornerbacks

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Jamari Sharpe (22) celebrates after an interception against the Miami Hurricanes during the National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

How will Indiana replace D'Angelo Ponds?

There short answer is there's no one-for-one replacement for an All-American like D'Angelo Ponds, who consistently shut down one side of the field last season. But if Indiana can fill his shoes in the aggregate by having strong depth, it may not turn out to be such a massive loss.

Jamari Sharpe is back after making the national championship-sealing interception, and Penn State transfer A.J. Harris was an All-Big Ten player as a sophomore in 2024. FCS All-American Carson Williams, a transfer from Montana State, may have to be able to hang tough at the Big Ten level for Indiana's cornerback room to be a strength.

Safeties

Indiana Hoosiers safety Amare Ferrell (1) makes an interception against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Is Byron Baldwin ready for a big role?

After joining Indiana as the ninth-highest ranked recruit in program history, according to 247Sports, Baldwin played sparingly as a freshman, recording just five tackles. But he also burnt his redshirt by playing in nine games, which puts pressure on him to be able to contribute as a sophomore, or it could look like a bad decision by the coaching staff.

Indiana returns Amare Ferrell, who has played both safety positions, can play in coverage or stop the run. But it also lost All-American Louis Moore, leaving a void for Baldwin, or perhaps Wisconsin transfer Preston Zachman, to fill.