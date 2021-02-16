Ranking Indiana's Top Five Games for the 2021 Football Season

Earlier this month Indiana released its 2021 football schedule, so we take a look at what the top five most interesting matchups are come the fall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple weeks ago Tom Allen talked about his vision of Indiana football obtaining a Big Ten Championship.

As new players arrive on campus and a majority of starters continue to work this offseason, it's a realistic expectation Allen has placed on his team.

In order for the Hoosiers to prove they're a top team in the country, they need a schedule that allows them to show it. Luckily for Indiana, they have schedule filled with opportunities in 2021.

Indiana's schedule was made official in early February, and even though there's a ways to go before it kicks off, we decided to take a look at the top five most exciting and intriguing matchups for the Hoosiers in 2021.

5.) At Purdue, Nov. 27

It never matters how good or bad Indiana and Purdue are in a given season, when the two teams meet, it's always a big deal.

The Old Oaken Bucket game will always likely be a top five game on Indiana's schedule. And when you take into account the game being postponed last season due to COVID-19, the matchup in late November will be a long time coming since the two rivals last battled on the football field.

There's just something about the bragging rights between the two fan bases and it being the last game of the regular season that makes this game special.

Indiana tight end Turon Ivy Jr. (84) hoists the Oaken Bucket as Indiana celebrates defeating Purdue, 44-41 in double overtime to win the Old Oaken Bucket, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Nikos Frazier/USA TODAY Sports

4.) at Penn State, Oct. 2

If you're a Penn State fan, this game might actually be higher on the list if you were ranking the Nittany Lions' schedule.

There's no denying one of the better games of 2020 was the season-opener between these two teams, which resulted in the dramatic finish in overtime with Michael Penix Jr. diving for the pylon on a two-point conversion. Some could argue losing that game really derailed Penn State for the rest of the season, and some do argue that Penix didn't reach the pylon, meaning Penn State should've won the game.

Michael Penix Jr. dives for the pylon to defeat Penn State in overtime last season in Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports

Either way, assuming some capacity of fans are allowed at Big Ten games in 2021, it's going to be very a hostile environment for the Hoosiers in Beaver Stadium.

Both teams are likely to be ranked in the top-25 come Oct. 2, and Indiana has never beat Penn State on the road, so there's going to be a lot of buildup and anticipation for this rematch.

3.) at Iowa, Sept. 4

You could make an argument this game could potentially be on top of the list. These two teams haven't played since 2018, but there's going to be a lot of storylines leading up to this one.

First and foremost it's the first game of the season. There's always a major level of excitement and anticipation when the teams take the field for the first time, and both of these teams will likely be ranked in the top-25 heading into the season.

Then there's Gary Barta, Iowa's athletic director who serves on the committee chair for the College Football Playoff. Despite Indiana's 6-1 conference record and top-10 ranking in the Associated Press, the Hoosiers were left out of a New Year's Six Bowl. Many are upset that Barta didn't defend Indiana more, given that the Hoosiers represent the conference he is an AD for.

When Tom Allen was asked what he would say to Barta after Indiana was given the Outback Bowl, Allen said, "This wouldn't be a good time."

Even when Indiana basketball defeated Iowa twice this season, fans were on social media saying, "that's for you, Gary Barta." So, the Hoosier faithful are going to be fired up for this one, and for those who know how Allen rolls, Indiana will be walking into Kinnick Stadium with a chip on its shoulder.

A general view of a largely empty Kinnick Stadium during the fourth quarter between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

2.) vs. Cincinnati, Sept. 18

Who would've thought Indiana football would have a nonconference game that has the makings for one of the best games of the season?

Much like Indiana, Cincinnati had a historic season in 2020. The Bearcats went 9-1 on the season and made a strong push to be considered in the College Football Playoff. They did end up coming just short to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

But with one of the best coaches in college football in Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder announcing his intentions to come back, the Bearcats should have another solid team in 2021.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

Both these teams should be ranked in the top-25 by the time they meet, and there's a chance they could both be in the top-10 as well just three weeks into the season.

Indiana has its home-opener against Idaho on Sept. 11, but this Cincinnati game is just a week later. So again, if fans are allowed this season, this game could be the first time where Hoosier fans pack the rock and create an energetic environment in Memorial Stadium.

1.) vs. Ohio State, Oct. 23

It's hard not to include Ohio State as the top game for this upcoming season. Minus Alabama in the National Championship, Indiana played Ohio State the closest in 2020, only losing to the Buckeyes 42-35 in Columbus.

When you think about a packed crowd for the Cincinnati game, just imagine what it would be like when Ohio State comes to Bloomington on Oct. 23. It creates flashbacks to the game between these two in 2017, where Memorial Stadium was sold out.

A view of the Ohio State Buckeyes as they stand on the sidelines against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

There will be no Justin Fields for Ohio State as he heads to the NFL, but the Buckeyes did retain a good amount of their star players from a season ago. With Ryan Day at the helm and the recruits that the program is able to get, there's never a real concern that OSU will have a down year.

They are the team to beat in the Big Ten, and in Indiana's pursuit of a Big Ten Championship, the Hoosiers will have to go through the Buckeyes. Some fans will have some disdain toward the Buckeyes as well after the Big Ten changed the six-game minimum rule last season to allow OSU to play in the conference title game over Indiana.

Add in all of that, as well as the close loss from a season ago, Indiana will be very confident and fired up to play Ohio State in 2021.

Who's to say College Gameday won't be in Bloomington at some point next season?

