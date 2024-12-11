Report: Running Back Elijah Green Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just because Indiana football is in the College Football Playoff doesn’t mean the Hoosiers won’t have players entering and departing through the transfer portal.
According to one report, one player announced his exit from Indiana on Tuesday.
Running back Elijah Green is in the transfer portal according to an X post from On3.com’s Pete Nakos.
Green was Indiana’s fourth-choice running back. He mostly saw action early in the season when Indiana was playing lesser opponents, allowing bench players to take more snaps.
Green has 201 rushing yards on 29 carries, a healthy 6.9 yards per carry. Green scored a touchdown in each of the first five games he played in for the Hoosiers.
His career-best performance with 82 rushing yards on just five carries against Florida International in Indiana’s opening victory on Aug. 31. Green had a 51-yard touchdown run in that contest.
Green transferred to Indiana from North Carolina after Curt Cignetti took over as Indiana’s coach. Green played four seasons with the Tar Heels with 664 career rushing yards at North Carolina.
Green is eligible for one more season as he only played four games in the 2023 season for the Tar Heels. Green was redshirted during a three-game freshman season in 2020 and would still have a COVID-19-related amnesty season to use.
Green’s departure, if it should occur, will leave the Sycamores shy of running back experience for the 2025 season. Primary backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton run out of eligibility at the end of the season. Kaelon Black, who rushed for 634 yards, does have eligibility left.
Indiana has a total of eight outgoing players since the season began. He is the fourth offensive player to move on.
A player can enter the transfer portal and return to his previous institution if the previous institution is interested in having them back.
Related stories on Indiana football
- TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Check out Hoosiers On SI's football transfer portal tracker for all of the comings and goings. CLICK HERE.
- CURT CIGNETTI CONTRACT DETAILS: Football coach Curt Cignetti is set to make $8,300,000, plus potential bonuses, in the first year of his new contract with Indiana. Here are the full details of the new eight-year deal. CLICK HERE
- 2024 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Here is the full 2024 Indiana football schedule, with some game time and TV information to be announced at a later date. CLICK HERE