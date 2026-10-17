Social Media Erupts as Ohio State Ends Indiana’s 22-Game Win Streak
In this story:
The most anticipated game in the Big Ten regular season lived up to expectations Saturday, when Indiana played host to Ohio State.
The bad news is that Indiana lost, as its fourth quarter comeback fell just short, following a Josh Hoover pass that led Nick Marsh out of bounds, on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down.
Instead of being complete and Indiana moving to 7-0, it falls to 6-1, losing for the first time since December 20, 2024, when Notre Dame knocked it out of the College Football Playoff.
It's by no means the end of anything for Indiana, as it could still end up in the Big Ten Championship, but things need to be cleaned up if the Hoosiers are going to make another deep run this postseason.
Social media reacted in a big way as the game came to an end. Here are what some of the best posts to X looked like right after the Hoosiers suffered their first loss in nearly 22 months.
Indiana Just Misses Epic Comeback
With as open as Nick Marsh is, that's a pitch and catch. And it's the pitch part that led to Marsh starting to drift out of bounds. Marsh could have done more, yes, but a quality throw there isn't anywhere near the sideline, and intsead we're talking about Indiana's epic fourth quarter comeback.
Curt Cignetti Reacts to First Home Loss at Indiana
For the first time since taking the Indiana job in December of 2023, head coach Curt Cignetti has lost a game at Memorial Stadium.
USC, Minnesota, and Purdue on the home slate for 2026, while a home playoff game certainly isn't out of the question, either.
How Do You Lose That Way, Indiana?
That's a heartbreaker, but if you're an Indiana fan, you're looking at things as it pretains to the national championship level. Yes, the throw was off at the end, but plenty led to that moment for Indiana as well.
Indiana-Ohio State Still Awesome, Despite Playoff Certainty
The game was great, yes, but imagine how much more on the edge of the seat things would have been had Indiana essentially been eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration after getting hit with that loss?
2026 Hoosiers, Seven Games In
Hard fought and no quit to be found anywhere. Do you agree that Indiana looks better now, after this loss, than it did at any point of the 6-0 start to 2026?
Hoosier Fans Show Love
Indiana fans have been really spoiled lately. It's nice to see the appreciation they showed on Saturday.
Now, how about another 22-game winning streak starting next week at Michigan?
Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.