Indiana football is going back to Indianapolis.



After taking care of business with a 41-14 win over Purdue on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, the Hoosiers got the help they needed to clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second consecutive season.



Indiana will face UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a conference championship and an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff on the line.

How Indiana clinched a Big Ten Championship Game berth

Indiana entered the final weekend of the regular season without control of its own destiny following last week's overtime loss to Washington.



The Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue and have a couple of results elsewhere in the conference go their way.

USC did Indiana a favor earlier Saturday, beating UCLA 45-10 at the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers then handled their end of the bargain, with Josh Hoover throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Indiana's third consecutive win over its in-state rival.



That left Indiana needing some help from the same team that put its postseason hopes in jeopardy a week earlier.



Washington knocked off Oregon 33-27 in double overtime in Eugene, stopping the Ducks on fourth down to send the Hoosiers back to Indianapolis.

Indiana has a chance to defend its Big Ten title

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A year ago, Indiana knocked off then-No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium to capture its third Big Ten championship in program history and first since 1967.



That win earned Indiana the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, where the Hoosiers went on to win the first national championship in program history.

The circumstances surrounding Indiana's return to Indianapolis are a bit different.



Rather than playing for an undefeated record and the top seed in the playoff, Curt Cignetti's team will enter the Big Ten Championship Game with an opportunity to eliminate any uncertainty surrounding its postseason fate.

A win over UCLA would guarantee Indiana a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third time in as many seasons under Cignetti.



It would also make Indiana the last team to win a Big Ten Championship Game, with the conference set to do away with the event following the playoff's expansion to 24 teams next season.

2026 Big Ten Championship Game Kickoff Time, TV Channel

Who: No. 14 Indiana (10-2) vs. No. 9 UCLA (10-2)



When: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 5



Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.



TV: FOX

Indiana will enter the game as the conference's No. 1 seed, with UCLA earning the No. 2 seed.



According to the Big Ten, Indiana's allotment of tickets for the championship game has already sold out, though general public and verified resale tickets remain available through Ticketmaster.