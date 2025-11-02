Social Media Reaction After Indiana Football Dismantles Maryland
No. 2 Indiana went on the road for a matchup against a young, upset-minded Maryland squad. And, following an opening-drive interception from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, it felt as though an upset very well may be on the horizon. But the Hoosiers’ defense held strong, yielding just a field goal to stop the bleeding before the wound fully opened up.
From there, Indiana never looked back. The defense picked off Maryland quarterback Malik Washington twice in the second quarter and the offense largely capitalized, and the Hoosiers ultimately walked into the break up 20-3.
Out of the break, Maryland put together a quick four-play touchdown drive, but, yet again, Indiana responded – in a huge way. The visitors rattled off 35 straight unanswered points to leave College Park with a 55-10 victory, and move to 9-0 on the season.
The defense forced five turnovers and held the home squad to just 293 yards, while the offense rattled off 588 yards – including 367 yards on the ground.
Mendoza had his worst performance since the Iowa outing (he threw for 201 yards, one touchdown, one interception and rushed for a score), but Indiana still managed to snag a Big Ten road win by 45 points – which is a testament to how well rounded this Indiana team is.
The Hoosiers will carry their unblemished record into a Week 11 matchup at Penn State. Ahead of the season, that matchup appeared to be an insurmountable hurdle for Indiana, but now is an expected win, given how Penn State's season has unraveled, while Indiana's has shattered expectations. Nevertheless, any visit to Beaver Stadium poses its challenges, and next week may be a potential "trap game" for the Hoosiers.
For now, though, Indiana fans aren’t getting ahead of themselves as they’re relishing the Week 10 win over Maryland.
And, as expected, they took to social media to do just that. Here are the best reactions: