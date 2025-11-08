Social Media Reacts to Indiana’s Miraculous Game-Winning Drive vs Penn State
Let’s set the scene: down four points, less than two minutes remaining and zero timeouts left. Then a seven-yard sack to start off the drive. Pretty much the worst possible late-game situation imaginable for a one-score outing. But you also have Fernando Mendoza and Omar Cooper Jr. on your team, so obviously you’ll still somehow win the football game. And that’s exactly what Indiana did.
The No. 2 team in the country, clutching onto its 9-0 record, the Hoosiers were down 24-20 on the road in one of the toughest environments in the country: Penn State’s Happy Valley.
Breaking down Indiana's go-ahead drive against Penn State
Facing 2nd-and-17 at its own 13, Indiana went to its premier connection – especially with Elijah Sarratt out of the drive – of Mendoza and Cooper, picking up 22 yards. Then Mendoza spread the love around, hitting a few other Hoosiers and quickly pushing his squad into the Nittany Lions’ territory.
With 48 seconds left, Indiana had worked itself down to Penn State’s seven-yard line, and were facing a 1st-and-10. The home squad was sending all-out blitz after all-out blitz, forcing Mendoza to get the ball out of his hands quickly. And on first and second down, it worked like a charm for Penn State – but not on third down.
The Nittany Lions once again sent the house, and Mendoza threw it up off his back foot, tossing what practically looked like a throwaway pass out of the back of the end zone. But it was in Cooper’s direction and the wideout just continued to rise and rise, managing to snatch the ball out of the sky, but with all of his momentum carrying him out of bounds.
Yet, somehow, some way, Cooper managed to extend his leg out and get a foot down in a miraculous display of awareness, athleticism and body control to give Indiana a lead it wouldn’t give up.
A few plays later, after the Hoosiers’ defense held strong and the Nittany Lions’ Hail Mary attempt fell to the ground, the scoreboard hit double-zeroes, showing a 27-24 final in favor of Indiana.
As one would expect, social media exploded in response to Mendoza putting together a spectacular, Heisman-worthy drive and Cooper’s out-of-this-world snag. Here are the best reactions: