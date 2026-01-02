Hoosiers Now

Social Media Reacts to Indiana's Dominant Rose Bowl Win Over Alabama

The Hoosiers are headed to the CFP semifinal after blasting the Crimson Tide on Thursday. Here are the best reactions from social media.
Jackson Langendorf|
Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devan Boykin (12) celebrates a sack in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devan Boykin (12) celebrates a sack in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana Hoosiers

When Indiana beat then-No. 9 Illinois by 53 points, what did the non-believers say? The Illini were vastly overrated. How about going into Eugene and knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon by double digits? Well, the Ducks aren’t that good – or so they said. 

The victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship finally won over the entire nation. There was no way around it following that contest: Indiana was viewed, indisputably, as the best team in the country. 

Then Ohio State went and laid an egg, getting tossed all over AT&T Stadium by Miami in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff on New Years Eve. The Hurricanes controlled the contest from wire to wire, eventually winning 24-14, and, subsequently, the narrative returned: the Big Ten is fraudulent.

And, with that in mind, No. 1 Indiana is overrated and Alabama – a perennial SEC powerhouse – is going to prove that to the nation in the Rose Bowl on Thursday.

Indiana blows out Alabama in unforgettable Rose Bowl performance

Curt Cignett
Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on before the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, though, for the Crimson Tide faithful and all of SEC nation, that was not the case whatsoever. Indiana, as it has done all season long, made its opponent look like a JV squad on New Year’s Day, beating Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, and dominating the Crimson Tide in every phase. 

The Hoosiers registered 407 total yards to the Crimson Tide’s 193, rushing for more yards (215) than Alabama accumulated in total, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza had just two incompletions on the afternoon. The Heisman-winning gunslinger finished the day 14-for-16 for 192 yards and three touchdowns. 

A thorough spanking, Indiana’s performance didn’t just make the day of Hoosiers fans across the country, but, seemingly, all non-Alabama college football fans. 

Naturally, social media had a field day. Here are the best reactions from all sides:

Social media explodes as Indiana knocks Alabama off in shocking fashion

Indiana Footbal
Indiana Hoosiers fans cheer Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Won't be satisfied until that national championship trophy resides in Bloomington

All that needs to be said

Took Kalen DeBoer a little too long to realize this

Agreed, Nathan, it's simply unfair

The final margin wasn't exactly on anyone's tarot cards (except Cignetti)

Tennessee fans loving it

Where is Bama??

Elite ball knowledge

Trends mean nothing to the Hoosiers (teams with a first-round bye were 0-6 in 12-team CFP until Indiana's win)

Sorry, Illini fans, no amount of emphatic Hoosiers wins can justify a 53-point loss

No way of sugarcoating this one

Even the hoops experts have to chime in

There's a first time for everything

