Social Media Reacts to Indiana's Dominant Rose Bowl Win Over Alabama
When Indiana beat then-No. 9 Illinois by 53 points, what did the non-believers say? The Illini were vastly overrated. How about going into Eugene and knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon by double digits? Well, the Ducks aren’t that good – or so they said.
The victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship finally won over the entire nation. There was no way around it following that contest: Indiana was viewed, indisputably, as the best team in the country.
Then Ohio State went and laid an egg, getting tossed all over AT&T Stadium by Miami in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff on New Years Eve. The Hurricanes controlled the contest from wire to wire, eventually winning 24-14, and, subsequently, the narrative returned: the Big Ten is fraudulent.
And, with that in mind, No. 1 Indiana is overrated and Alabama – a perennial SEC powerhouse – is going to prove that to the nation in the Rose Bowl on Thursday.
Indiana blows out Alabama in unforgettable Rose Bowl performance
Unfortunately, though, for the Crimson Tide faithful and all of SEC nation, that was not the case whatsoever. Indiana, as it has done all season long, made its opponent look like a JV squad on New Year’s Day, beating Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, and dominating the Crimson Tide in every phase.
The Hoosiers registered 407 total yards to the Crimson Tide’s 193, rushing for more yards (215) than Alabama accumulated in total, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza had just two incompletions on the afternoon. The Heisman-winning gunslinger finished the day 14-for-16 for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
A thorough spanking, Indiana’s performance didn’t just make the day of Hoosiers fans across the country, but, seemingly, all non-Alabama college football fans.
