Spring Game Provides Early Look at 2024 Indiana Football Depth Chart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football held its spring game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
The offense defeated the defense 34-25 in two 15-minute periods with an altered scoring system. Thursday was the first chance to see the new-look Hoosiers under head coach Curt Cignetti, whose roster features plenty of newcomers.
Below is a rundown of how Indiana’s first team and second team offense and defense lined up in the spring game. The depth chart is subject to change, as players still have summer workouts and fall camp to make an impression on the coaching staff and earn more playing time. They can also enter the spring transfer portal during the second window from April 16 to 30, and there’s no deadline to choose a new school.
Cignetti didn’t specify which positions he might address through the portal, but he’s looking to add talent.
“I'm looking for the best I can get,” Cignetti said. “I'm not looking for any third teamers.”
Here’s how Indiana’s offense lined up to begin its first drive, with previous schools listed for first-year transfers.
QB: Kurtis Rourke (Ohio transfer)
RB: Justice Ellison (Wake Forest)
WR: Myles Price (Texas Tech)
WR: Elijah Sarratt (James Madison)
WR: Omar Cooper Jr.
TE: Zach Horton (James Madison)
LT: Carter Smith
LG: Drew Evans
C: Mike Katic
RG: Bray Lynch
RT: Trey Wedig (Wisconsin)
Injury notes: Wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (23 receptions, 281 yards in 2023) was in uniform Thursday, but he did not play. Cignetti said April 2 he was dealing with a leg injury. James Madison offensive lineman transfer Nick Kidwell also did not play due to an injury that has kept him out the entire spring.
Here’s how Indiana’s defense lined up to begin its first possession.
DE: Jacob Mangum-Farrar
DT: Marcus Burris Jr.
DT: Robby Harrison
DE: Mikail Kamara (James Madison)
LB: Aiden Fisher (James Madison)
LB: Isaiah Jones
Rover: Amare Ferrell
CB: Jamari Sharpe
CB: Jamier Johnson
S: Shawn Asbury II (Old Dominion)
S: Josh Sanguinetti
Injury notes: Indiana was without linebacker Jailin Walker and defensive tackle James Carpenter all spring, and both are transfers from James Madison expected to contribute. Returning defensive end Lanell Carr Jr. also did not play Thursday. He started 10 games last season.
Here’s how Indiana’s offense lined up to begin its second drive.
QB: Tayven Jackson
RB: Kaelon Black (James Madison)
WR: Donaven McCulley
WR: Miles Cross (Ohio)
WR: Andison Coby
TE: James Bomba
LT: Cooper Jones
LG: Tyler Stephens (James Madison)
C: William Larkins
RG: Max Williams
RT: Austin Barrett
Here’s how Indiana’s defense lined up to begin its second possession.
DE: Ta’Derius Collins
DT: Race Stewart
DT: J’mari Monette
DE: Aden Cannon
LB: Josh Rudolph
LB: Kaiden Turner
Rover: Terry Jones Jr. (Old Dominion)
CB: Dontrae Henderson
CB: Lincoln Murff
S: Bryson Bonds
S: Nic Toomer
And for special teams, Derek McCormick and Alejandro Quintero rotated place kicking duties and made every extra-point attempt. McCormick took Indiana’s lone field goal attempt and missed from 51 yards out. Indiana chose not to punt at all on Thursday, but that job is likely secured by James Evans, a three-year starter under Tom Allen.
Moving forward, Cignetti and his staff will hit the road for recruiting in May after hosting several recruits at Thursday’s spring game. Current players will continue to work with strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings leading up to May 20, when Cignetti said the summer program begins.
Cignetti thought the team made progress during offseason workouts and spring practices, and he expects that to continue.
“Usually what we see in the summer is just a huge leap,” Cignetti said. “I expect to see that. Then another significant leap in fall camp. I think the number one thing right now is just some key positions on this football team we've got to strengthen a little bit.”
