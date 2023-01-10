Stanford Linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar Transfers to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jacob Mangum-Farrar will use his final year of collegiate eligibility to transfer from Stanford to Indiana.

Mangum-Farrar, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker, spent his first five seasons at Stanford under coach David Shaw. He appeared in four games in 2018 to maintain his redshirt status, but he was limited to two games in 2019 after a season-ending injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2020 season.

Mangum-Farrar returned for his junior season in 2021 and appeared in 11 games with four starts at inside linebacker. He made eight tackles against No. 3 Oregon, followed by a career-high 12 tackles against Oregon State. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Mangum-Farrar made 44 tackles across nine games.

He attended Kempner High School in Sugar Land, Tex., where he was a two-time all-district first team with 195.5 tackles across his junior and senior seasons. 247Sports rated Mangum-Farrar as four-star recruit and the No. 46 player in Texas in the class of 2018. He chose to attend Stanford over offers from Cal, Houston, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue, Utah, Vanderbilt and others.

Mangum-Farrar brings plenty of Power 5 experience to Indiana, which should help bolster a linebacker room with a few significant losses. Three-time captain Cam Jones declared for the NFL Draft after making 208 tackles in 47 starts as a Hoosier. Linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. posted 55 tackles in his lone season at Indiana in his final year of eligibility.

Indiana's leading tackler from 2022, Aaron Casey, has one year of eligibility remaining. Young linebackers like Matt Hohlt, Kaiden Turner and Isaiah Jones could also play bigger roles for Indiana in 2023.