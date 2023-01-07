West Virginia Defensive Lineman Lanell Carr Transfers to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Allen wanted to add more depth to the defensive line this offseason, and so far he's added two players to fit that bill through the transfer portal.

Western Michigan transfer Andre Carter was first, and on Saturday, Lanell Carr announced his intentions to transfer to Indiana.

Carr is a 6-foot-1, 245-pound defensive lineman who joins Indiana with two years of remaining eligibility. He played all 12 games for West Virginia in 2022 and made 21 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Carr appeared in 17 games with two starts across his first two seasons at West Virginia.

Carr primarily played West Virginia's bandit position, a hybrid linebacker that lines up in the box or on the edge with responsibilities to rush the passer or drop in coverage. This is similar to what Indiana calls its bull position, which was played by Lance Bryant, Myles Jackson and Dasan McCullough during the 2022 season. With Bryant graduating and McCullough transferring to Oklahoma, it was important that Indiana added to this position, which is coached by Kasey Teegardin.

Prior to West Virginia, Carr played outside linebacker and defensive end for coach Robert Steeples at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo., a western suburb of Saint Louis. Carr helped De Smet Jesuit go 14-0 and win the state championship, as he landed on the Missouri 6A All-State First Team. Carr earned the team's Hammer Award, given to the hardest hitter.

Carr chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He was a three-star recruit out of high school, the No. 11 player in Missouri and the No. 63 outside linebacker in the nation, according to ESPN.