Tailgate Tales: Indiana Football Fans Try to Pronounce Taulia Tagovailoa's Name

Ahead of Indiana football's matchup versus Maryland, Hoosier fans try to pronounce Terrapins' starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa's name and determine what a Terrapin is.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another Hoosier home game means another episode of Tailgate Tales. This week, Indiana football fans attempted to pronounce Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa's name and determine what exactly a Terrapin is.

Tagovailoa's name wasn't pronounced right by any Indiana fans today. The truth is even lots of broadcasters pronounce the Ewa Beach, HI native's name wrong. 

To hear a sequence of Hoosier fans trying their best at the name, click the video above. Some were a lot closer than others.

You try:  TOW-lia Tung-oh-VAI-loa

More Hoosier fans seemed confident in their Maryland mascot answer with a couple fans declaring "turtle" on the first try. The Maryland Turtles doesn't sound as glamorous, so Terrapins it is!

For its second consecutive home game, Indiana (3-3) is looking to bounce back following three losses in a row including last week's homecoming game versus Michigan.

The Terrapins (4-2) are also coming off a loss to Hoosiers' rival Purdue, who defeated Maryland 31-29 last week.

Indiana will once again be short a couple starters including cornerback Jaylin Williams, linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner, who are all still out with injuries.

The good news is Indiana starting quarterback Connor Bazelak leads all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 295 pass attempts this season. The downfall is Bazelak is last in the Big Ten with a 52.5 completion percentage suggesting his inconsistency over the course of this season.

In last week's post game press conference, Bazelak spoke out about playing four quarters of football, something the team hasn't done yet.

