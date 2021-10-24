Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Ohio State vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — It's not homecoming this week, but Memorial Stadium is sold out with Indiana fans eager to see if Indiana can topple the No. 5-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
Last season, the No. 9-ranked Hoosiers were undefeated when they went to Columbus to take on the No. 3 ranked Buckeyes. They lost 42-35, but staged an exciting second half rally to make it close.
This year, the Hoosiers are just 2-4 against a brutal schedule, but that hasn't stopped the fans from being excited for a fun game under the lights.
HoosiersNow.com video director Haley Jordan toured the parking lots to interview several Hoosiers fans. She got final score predictions and who the fans think will be Indiana's secret weapons on Saturday night. Ohio State is favored by 21 points, so some fans picked the Buckeyes to win, but others suggested that Tom Allen's pep talks and a Jack Tuttle touchdown will send the Hoosiers to a victory.
Here's Haley Jordan's 'Tailgate Tales' video
