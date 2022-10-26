Takeaways from 2023 Big Ten Football Schedule Release

The Big Ten announced conference matchups for the 2023 football season on Wednesday.

From a conference-wide perspective, it's important to note that each East division team will play two road games and one home game against West opponents during the 2023 season. The Big Ten rotates this aspect of the schedule, as each West division team plays two East division opponents on the road and one at home in 2022.

The 2023 season will be the final year of the 14-team conference format before UCLA and USC join the Big Ten for the 2024 season. Adding the pair of California schools should be a major talent boost to the conference. Both teams hold a 6-1 record, and USC is ranked No. 10 in the AP poll under first-year coach Lincoln Riley with UCLA close behind at No. 12.

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman reported this week that the Big Ten will keep its East-West division structure in 2023, then unveil a new structure, likely without divisions, for the 2024 season when USC and UCLA join the Big Ten.

But before looking too far ahead, here are some quick thoughts on the 2023 Big Ten schedules.

The Big Ten conference announced the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. via @BigTenNetwork on Twitter

Michigan's cakewalk non-conference continues

Michigan didn't play a Power 5 team in 2022 non-conference schedule, and that continues in 2023 with East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. The Wolverines are the only Big Ten team that won't play a Power 5 opponent or Notre Dame in its non-conference schedule in 2023.

The Wolverines should cruise to 7-0 with Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota and Indiana in Weeks 4 to 7. Michigan's hopes of another College Football Playoff appearance could rely on road trips to Penn State and Maryland before hosting Ohio State to end the year.

Road-tested Buckeyes

Ohio State's road games are the most enticing aspect of its 2023 schedule. The Buckeyes are the only Big Ten team with six true road games, and they open the season at Indiana. Ohio State should be 3-0 when it travels to Notre Dame in Week 4 for what looks like the top non-conference game for any Big Ten team.

Ohio State will have to win at Purdue and Wisconsin to set up another possible Big Ten East title game at Michigan in Week 13.

Nebraska, Wisconsin difficult starts with new coach

Whoever Nebraska hires as its next coach will be tested right away. The Cornhuskers are the only Big Ten team with two road games to start the year, opening the season at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31 before traveling to Colorado on Sept. 9. Nebraska has a 2-2 record after firing Scott Frost and promoting Mickey Joseph to interim head coach.

Wisconsin's new head coach will have a pair of tricky road tests to begin their tenure, traveling to Washington State and Purdue in two of the first four weeks. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst and promoted Jim Leonhard to interim head coach following a home loss to Illinois this season. The Badgers have a favorable end of 2023 with Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Purdue with the toughest schedule?

Purdue is the only Big Ten team with two Power 5 opponents in its 2023 non-conference schedule. The Boilermakers travel to Virginia Tech in Week 2 and host Syracuse in Week 3. Purdue joins Minnesota as the only two West division teams to play both Michigan and Ohio State. The Boilermakers benefit from having Wisconsin and Illinois at home, which could have major Big Ten West implications early in the season.

"Purdue has one of the most difficult schedules you're gonna see anywhere in the country in 2023," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde said on the Big Ten Network's' schedule release show.

Looking around the Big Ten, Indiana's 2023 schedule sets up another difficult season. The Hoosiers host Ohio State to open year, and play Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. The back half of the schedule doesn't get any easier, with Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue to end the season. Road trips to Maryland and Michigan sandwich Indiana's bye week in Week 6.

Minnesota and Rutgers also have cases for the toughest schedule in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers play at North Carolina and host Michigan in the first half, followed by a stretch of Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State and Wisconsin from Weeks 8 to 13.

Rutgers opens the season against Power 5 opponents in three of its first four games, featuring Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech and Michigan. The Scarlet Knights also travel to Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State to go along with home games against Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland.