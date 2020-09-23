Tevin Coleman to Miss Several Weeks with Knee Injury

The San Francisco 49ers can't catch a break.

Their 31-13 win over the New York Jets in week two was overshadowed by a number of injuries sustained on both ends of the field.

One injury happened to former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman, who is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury.

Coleman, 27, joined the 49ers last offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta.

He was a big part of the team's run to the Super Bowl a year ago. In his 14 games (11 starts), Coleman compiled 544 yards and six scores on 137 carries. He also hauled in 21 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for Coleman, he hurt his shoulder right around the Super Bowl.

The emergence of Raheem Mostert, who played college football at Purdue, relegated Coleman to more of a backup role this season. Coleman has still gotten touches throughout both weeks, but he has gained minimal yardage.

Coleman's status for this season was unknown ever since the offseason. The former Hoosier has sickle-cell disease, so he was concerned about the danger of COVID-19, but opted to play the season.

With Coleman and Mostert both dealing with injures now, the 49ers will turn to Jerick McKinnon to carry most of the load until the two former Big Ten backs can get healthy.

