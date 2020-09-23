SI.com
Tevin Coleman to Miss Several Weeks with Knee Injury

Dylan Wallace

The San Francisco 49ers can't catch a break.

Their 31-13 win over the New York Jets in week two was overshadowed by a number of injuries sustained on both ends of the field.

One injury happened to former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman, who is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury.

Coleman, 27, joined the 49ers last offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta. 

He was a big part of the team's run to the Super Bowl a year ago. In his 14 games (11 starts), Coleman compiled 544 yards and six scores on 137 carries. He also hauled in 21 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for Coleman, he hurt his shoulder right around the Super Bowl.

The emergence of Raheem Mostert, who played college football at Purdue, relegated Coleman to more of a backup role this season. Coleman has still gotten touches throughout both weeks, but he has gained minimal yardage.

Coleman's status for this season was unknown ever since the offseason. The former Hoosier has sickle-cell disease, so he was concerned about the danger of COVID-19, but opted to play the season.

With Coleman and Mostert both dealing with injures now, the 49ers will turn to Jerick McKinnon to carry most of the load until the two former Big Ten backs can get healthy.

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 22): New Dad Alex Dickerson Hits Another Homer in Giants' Win

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson hits his second home run in two days since his son arrived, and Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot despite losing.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 21) Kyle Schwarber Responds to Benching With 2 Doubles in Cubs' Win

The relationship between Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and left fielder Kyle Schwarber is too strong for problems to linger, so Schwarber started in left on Monday night and played well in the Cubs' win, hitting two doubles.

Tom Brew

by

Johnww25

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Injured Romeo Langford Inactive for Celtics' Game 3 Win over Heat

Former Indiana star Romeo Langford couldn't go for Boston on Saturday night, but the Celtics got a boost from the return of former Butler star Gordon Hayward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Aaron Slegers Helps Rays Stay Atop AL East Race

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League right now, and former Hoosier has been a big part of their standout bullpen. He was great again on Saturday night, allowing just one single against Baltimore.

Tom Brew

GameDay Saturday: Here's What ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Said

There was a lot going on Saturday as the college football season tries to get through another week. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had plenty to say after the Big Ten released its schedule.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew