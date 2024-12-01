The Day After: Predictions Revisited After Indiana Walloped Purdue 66-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the wake of Indiana’s Old Oaken Bucket-winning 66-0 destruction of Purdue on Saturday it begs a chicken or egg question.
Was Purdue that bad, or was Indiana that good?
Probably a very solid yes on both accounts.
Indiana had too much to play for to show any mercy to the struggling Boilermakers. There were College Football Playoff ramifications and the fact that the Hoosiers hadn’t won the Old Oaken Bucket since 2019. Curt Cignetti doesn’t need much motivation to win any game, and he had plenty to present to his Hoosiers in the run-up to this one.
The bigger mystery is how utterly defeated Purdue looked like right from the start of the game. For the Boilermakers, this should have been their bowl game, a chance to really stick it to Indiana where it would hurt. A Purdue win, or even a close loss, could have done mortal damage to the Hoosiers’ CFP hopes. Purdue had every right to be as motivated as the Hoosiers clearly were.
Yet? Purdue capitulated in a shocking manner. The 67 total yards the Boilermakers amassed says plenty. The complete lack of stopping power completes the conversation.
“That’s about as dominant a performance as I’ve ever seen,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said.
Here are this week’s three keys and a prediction for the Purdue game:
1. Shore Up The Pass Protection
When Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke was sacked on the first series of the game, it seemed to portend bad things in the pass protection department. He was sacked again on Indiana’s third series.
It wasn’t a good start, and it doesn’t completely quell the concerns about Indiana’s ability to protect Rourke. But Rourke was not sacked again, and Purdue didn’t record any quarterback hurries, either.
So there was improvement regarding sacks, but Purdue is certainly not going to be in the same caliber of competition Indiana will face in the College Football Playoff, so the concern still remains.
2. Don’t Underestimate The Cold Weather
The weather came into play, but not as expected. There was always a small chance for precipitation in the long-range forecast, but I don’t think anyone anticipated the snow that fell until it began to drift into Indiana in the afternoon.
The snow made for a picturesque tableau at Memorial Stadium, but the turf didn’t really cause any problems with footing. I walked on it afterwards, and it was still surprisingly soft. Temperatures never dropped to the point where it ever was in danger of freezing over.
As for concern the cold weather might affect the passing game? Not a chance. Rourke tied an Indiana record with six touchdown passes as he completed 23 of 31 passes for 349 yards. If Indiana does somehow get to host a game, Rourke’s proven ability in the cold is a nice thing to have in the bank.
3. Don’t Let Purdue Get Any Early Hope
How about no hope at all? Oddly enough, one of Purdue’s most impactful plays was the pass interference drawn on the first play of the game. The Boilermakers would only have one more play in the game – a 16-yard pass to tight end Max Clare – that would gain more than that 15-yard pass interference penalty.
Purdue gained 23 yards on its first series due mainly to that penalty – and it was the second-longest drive of the day. Indiana’s defensive dominance was awe-inspiring.
Prediction
From Purdue’s perspective, I began thinking about this game a few weeks ago and how bad it might be.
It was already becoming apparent that Indiana might need to hang a big number on the Boilermakers for College Football Playoff purposes. On top of that, Cignetti strikes me as the man least likely to take it easy on a rival. Purdue’s weaknesses play to Indiana’s strengths. I thought it would be ugly.
However, Purdue showed some spunk in a competitive loss at Michigan State Nov. 22, and the weather wasn’t going to be good, and so I held back a bit – to the degree predicting a 48-0 Indiana victory constitutes “holding back.”
I should have stuck with my original feeling. Indiana’s defense put up the zero I anticipated. Indiana’s offense put up a 66 I perhaps should have seen coming.
